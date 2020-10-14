Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KR1 plc - Portfolio Update: Polkadot

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/14/2020 | 02:01am EDT

14 October 2020

KR1 plc

("KR1" or the "Company")

Portfolio Update: Polkadot

KR1 plc (AQSE:KR1), a leading digital asset investment company, is pleased to announce that the Company has sold 202,297.55 DOT tokens in the Polkadot (“DOT”) project at an average price of US$5.12 per DOT token, generating proceeds of US$1,035,043.46.

This partial exit represents only a small part of the Company's Polkadot position and, as previously announced, KR1 is actively staking a significant majority of its Polkadot position to generate recurring revenue.

As at the date of this announcement, KR1’s total holding of Polkadot tokens is 3,558,490.89 DOT, post-re-denomination. This differs from the Company’s original DOT allocation, as a result of the bonus pool of unlisted digital tokens allocated pursuant to the Company’s 2017 bonus scheme, which included Polkadot as an asset.

George McDonaugh, Managing Director and Co-founder of KR1, commented:

“Witnessing the successful launch of Polkadot is a momentous event in KR1’s history, which we and many shareholders have been eagerly awaiting since 2017, when we backed the project in its earliest funding round. We are pleased to have locked in some profit at good prices and we’re delighted that Polkadot is further expanding the Company’s staking activities as a yield-bearing asset.”

“As mentioned in our last announcement about the revenue from Polkadot staking yields, there is a buzzing ecosystem of projects building on Polkadot’s technology and the market has clearly recognized this potential, putting Polkadot firmly in the top ten of cryptocurrencies in terms of network valuation. Subsequently, we are seeing huge interest flowing into numerous new projects building on Polkadot, many of which we have already supported at an early stage or are in active discussions with.”

“We’re very excited for Polkadot and what it brings to the general blockchain space. Improved scalability, native interoperability and shared security are going to become important building blocks for many upcoming projects and should push the space forward for years to come.”

For further information please contact:

KR1 PLC
George McDonaugh
Keld van Schreven
Simon Nicol
+44 (0)16 2467 6716

simon@KR1.io
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Mark Anwyl
Allie Feuerlein		 (AQSE Corporate Adviser)
+44 (0)20 7469 0930
Nominis Advisory Ltd
Angus Campbell               		 (PR Adviser)
pr@KR1.io

About KR1 plc

KR1 is a leading digital asset investment company supporting early-stage decentralised and open-source blockchain and DeFi projects. Founded in 2016 and publicly traded in London (KR1:AQSE), KR1 has built a notable reputation for generating significant returns by investing in many key projects that are designed to power the decentralised platforms and protocols that are emerging to form new internet infrastructures.

www.KR1.io

Market Abuse Regulation (MAR) Disclosure

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014. Upon the publication of this announcement via a Regulatory Information Service, this inside information is now considered to be in the public domain.

.

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
02:20aUNION JACK OIL : North Kelsey Further Acquisition and Alignment of Interests in PEDL241
PU
02:20aESTONIA : European support for SMEs in cultural and creative sectors with 6 million guarantee to Finora Capital
PU
02:20aCOVESTRO : successfully completes capital increase
PU
02:19aSATS ASA : Share buyback
AQ
02:17aASOS : Profit at Britain's ASOS quadruples on strong demand during pandemic
RE
02:16aWipro shares fall nearly 7% as organic growth, revival plan disappoint
RE
02:16aPearson says demand for online learning softens impact of COVID
RE
02:16aSSM : has received a public offer from Amasten
AQ
02:15aBAKKAVOR ( &LSQUO;' OR &LSQUO;BAKKAVOR') DIRECTORATE CHANG : Bakkavor Group plc (the ‘Company' or ‘Bakkavor') Directorate Change
PU
02:15aICHIGO : FY21/2 H1 Earnings
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group