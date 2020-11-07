Log in
KRAFTON, Inc. : Announces Global Collaboration With Microsoft Azure

11/07/2020 | 01:00am EST

KRAFTON’s global product portfolio to maximize data security with Microsoft Azure

KRAFTON, Inc. today announced it is working with Microsoft Azure to host its portfolio of multiplatform products. The deal will include products directly operated by the company and its subsidiaries, including PUBG Corporation’s multiplayer battle royale PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS (PUBG) on PC and consoles, in addition to PUBG MOBILE. Azure is Microsoft’s public cloud computing service empowering game creators to build, run, and grow their games on a global scale.

With privacy and data security being a top priority for KRAFTON, the company will be working with Microsoft to ensure personal data protection through Azure. Azure powers some of the biggest multiplayer games, featuring state-of-the-art security and the most comprehensive set of compliance offerings of any cloud service provider. The collaboration will ensure that privacy rights are respected and relevant software will be in full compliance with all applicable laws and regulations.

To further reinforce data security, KRAFTON will be working with Microsoft to introduce a verification process to ensure that storage of personally identifiable information of its players follows all appropriate requirements in the territories where KRAFTON and its subsidiaries operate gaming services.

For more information on KRAFTON, please visit https://www.krafton.com.

About KRAFTON, Inc.

KRAFTON, Inc. is a collective of independent game development teams responsible for various entertainment properties, including PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS and TERA. The name, which is derived from the word craftsmanship, is an acknowledgement of the company’s never-ending pursuit of innovation and creating engaging experiences. KRAFTON currently consists of PUBG Corporation, Bluehole, Striking Distance Studios, PNIX and Delusion. For more information about KRAFTON, Inc., please visit https://www.krafton.com.


© Business Wire 2020
