Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KRIS Daily Model Validation: Confirmation That Out-of-Sample KRIS Default Probabilities Accurately Price Traded U.S. Corporate Bonds, Updated May 18, 2021

05/19/2021 | 10:46am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KRIS is the only default probability and fixed income system which provides daily cross-validation between default probabilities, bond price & spread. KRIS default probability background is given here:
https://www.kamakuraco.com/solutions/kamakura-risk-information-svcs/default-probability-models/

We use the reduced form bond pricing model of Hilscher, Jarrow and van Deventer to price the bonds of every issuer in the U.S. corporate bond market that has at least 2 senior non-call fixed rate bond issues that had trade volume of $1 million or more each:
https://www.kamakuraco.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/CouponBondValuation35b.pdf

We compare KRIS bond pricing accuracy to a naïve model based on legacy credit ratings, using the best fitting credit spread levels for each rating grade. Today's pricing accuracy comparison is shown below:

The trends in pricing error since September 1, 2017 are shown in this graph:

Finally, the day by day, bond by bond accuracy 'win' percentage for KRIS versus ratings is presented here:

For more on the extensive model validation process followed in all aspects of Kamakura Corporation risk management products, please contact us at info@kamakuraco.com.

Disclaimer

Kamakura Corporation published this content on 18 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 May 2021 14:45:09 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
10:51aRYANAIR  : to add 24 new routes from Germany for the summer
RE
10:51aVUZIX  : Softfoundry and Porsche China to Host in Mandarin a Remote Assistance Software Demo on M-Series Smart Glasses
PR
10:50aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We help bring Reflective Garden to life
PU
10:50aTAYLOR WIMPEY  : We offer support to Romsey Foodbank
PU
10:48aBANCA MONTE DEI PASCHI DI SIENA S P A  : Leonardo investors reject liability action against CEO
RE
10:48aBrussels to chide UK over handling of EU citizens at borders
RE
10:48aELVALHALCOR HELLENIC COPPER AND ALUMINIUM INDUSTRY S A  : Announcement for assumption of duties of legal counsel
PU
10:48aDYNATRACE  : Accelerating innovation with Kubernetes and Dynatrace
PU
10:48aEstonia and Germany sign a joint declaration on development cooperation
PU
10:48aPAUL WEISS RIFKIND WHARTON & GARRISON LLP  : Conair Acquired by American Securities
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1COINBASE GLOBAL, INC. : COINBASE GLOBAL : Bitcoin slides below $40,000 after China's new crypto ban
2EXPLAINER: What Beijing's new crackdown means for crypto in China
3Dollar steadies ahead of Fed, cryptos plummet after China move
4EURO STOXX 50 : European stocks fall as inflation concerns mount
5Bitcoin, ethereum plunge; crypto market cap losses nearly $1 trillion

HOT NEWS