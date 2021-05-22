KRIS Daily Model Validation: Confirmation That Out-of-Sample KRIS Default Probabilities Accurately Price Traded U.S. Corporate Bonds, Updated May 21, 2021

KRIS is the only default probability and fixed income system which provides daily cross-validation between default probabilities, bond price & spread. KRIS default probability background is given here:

We use the reduced form bond pricing model of Hilscher, Jarrow and van Deventer to price the bonds of every issuer in the U.S. corporate bond market that has at least 2 senior non-call fixed rate bond issues that had trade volume of $1 million or more each:

We compare KRIS bond pricing accuracy to a naïve model based on legacy credit ratings, using the best fitting credit spread levels for each rating grade. Today's pricing accuracy comparison is shown below:

The trends in pricing error since September 1, 2017 are shown in this graph:

Finally, the day by day, bond by bond accuracy 'win' percentage for KRIS versus ratings is presented here:

