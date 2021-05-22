Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KRIS Daily Model Validation: Confirmation That Out-of-Sample KRIS Default Probabilities Accurately Price Traded U.S. Corporate Bonds, Updated May 21, 2021

05/22/2021 | 02:17pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KRIS is the only default probability and fixed income system which provides daily cross-validation between default probabilities, bond price & spread. KRIS default probability background is given here:
https://www.kamakuraco.com/solutions/kamakura-risk-information-svcs/default-probability-models/

We use the reduced form bond pricing model of Hilscher, Jarrow and van Deventer to price the bonds of every issuer in the U.S. corporate bond market that has at least 2 senior non-call fixed rate bond issues that had trade volume of $1 million or more each:
https://www.kamakuraco.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/12/CouponBondValuation35b.pdf

We compare KRIS bond pricing accuracy to a naïve model based on legacy credit ratings, using the best fitting credit spread levels for each rating grade. Today's pricing accuracy comparison is shown below:

The trends in pricing error since September 1, 2017 are shown in this graph:

Finally, the day by day, bond by bond accuracy 'win' percentage for KRIS versus ratings is presented here:

For more on the extensive model validation process followed in all aspects of Kamakura Corporation risk management products, please contact us at info@kamakuraco.com.

Disclaimer

Kamakura Corporation published this content on 21 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 May 2021 18:16:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:08pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP – Important June 8, 2021 Deadline Reminder for 3D Systems Corp. Investors
GL
04:06pINVESTOR ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Skillz Inc. – SKLZ
GL
03:55pWILSON SONS  : 2021 Reference Form - Fiscal Year 2020 (3rd resubmission)
PU
03:50pHumacyte Announces Presentation by Principal Investigator Highlighting Clinical Experience with HAVs at Vascular Access Society of the Americas 2021 Spring Conference
GL
03:40pAPPLE  : App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook
RE
03:27pVIRGIN GALACTIC  : rocket ship ascends from New Mexico
AQ
03:19pKessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Filed Against Canaan Inc.
GL
03:18pINVESTOR DEADLINE ALERT : Kessler Topaz Meltzer & Check, LLP Reminds Investors of Securities Fraud Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Romeo Power, Inc. (RMO)
GL
03:04pEVERGREEN MARINE TAIWAN  : Ship owner says Suez Canal was at fault over Ever Given grounding- lawyer
RE
02:59pAMAZON COM  : Virgin Galactic moves one step closer to commercial space flights
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Musk says he supports crypto in battle with fiat money
2Fed officials, new data, start lowering expectations for U.S. jobs in May
3TESLA, INC. : ANALYSIS: Retail investors learn to love the crypto rollercoaster
4APPLE INC. : APPLE : App Store profits look 'disproportionate,' U.S. judge tells CEO Cook
5Veteran stock picker to join 'Son-chan' on SoftBank board

HOT NEWS