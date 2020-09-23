KRISPY KREME® Adding the Ultimate ‘Kreme' to Rewards Members' Coffee on National Coffee Day: Free Coffee AND Free Doughnut of Choice

Krispy Kreme will also offer all guests a free coffee on Tuesday, Sept. 29

Krispy Kreme is making National Coffee Day a little sweeter. This year, Rewards members will be able to celebrate with a free Krispy Kreme doughnut AND a free coffee, because nothing is better than coffee and doughnuts.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005311/en/

Krispy Kreme will also offer all guests a free coffee on Tuesday, Sept. 29 (Photo: Business Wire)

On Tuesday, Sept. 29, Rewards members who visit participating Krispy Kreme shops across the U.S. can receive a brewed coffee and any doughnut of their choice for free. Guests can sign up to become a Rewards member through the Krispy Kreme app or by visiting KrispyKreme.com/rewards.

“We have amazing doughnuts and great coffee. And since our Rewards members deserve the best, we’re giving them away for free on National Coffee Day,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Share how you’re celebrating National Coffee Day with your free doughnut and free coffee by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. The offer is valid with carry-out and drive-thru orders. Guests who aren’t Rewards members can also enjoy a free brewed coffee on National Coffee Day, no purchase necessary, when stopping by participating Krispy Kreme shops.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200923005311/en/