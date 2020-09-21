KRISPY KREME® Celebrates Sports with ‘Sports Spirit Day' and Limited Edition Sports Dozen Available Sept. 21-27

Athletes and fans who sport their team gear at Krispy Kreme shops Sept. 25 will receive $5 Original Glazed Dozens

From bubbles to cancellations, the world of sports has changed dramatically this year. But no matter what they look like, our love for the games is enduring. So, we’re celebrating with … doughnuts!

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005028/en/

Athletes and fans who sport their team gear at Krispy Kreme shops Sept. 25 will receive $5 Original Glazed Dozens (Photo: Business Wire)

On “Sports Spirit Day,” Friday, Sept. 25, Krispy Kreme will offer $5 Original Glazed Dozens to everyone sporting team gear – ranging from your favorite pro, college, high school, or any team apparel. Customers can receive the offer at participating shops via carryout or drive-thru.

Additionally, all week Sept. 21-27, fans can visit participating Krispy Kreme shops for a limited edition Sports Dozen – Original Glazed doughnuts teamed-up with sports-themed doughnuts in the form of soccer balls, basketballs, baseballs, and footballs – sure to treat coaches, players and fans on and off the field. The week-long offer is valid with pick-up, drive-thru and online delivery orders.

“No matter what the playing field looks like this fall, we want to show our appreciation for coaches, athletes and fans at every level for their ongoing commitment and passion,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

For more information regarding Krispy Kreme’s Sports Spirit Day, please visit www.krispykreme.com/offers/sportsspiritday.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200921005028/en/