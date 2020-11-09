Log in
KRISPY KREME® Introduces First-Ever Caramel Glaze

11/09/2020 | 06:01am EST

Newest glaze innovation transports fans to a rich, dreamy and delicious world for a limited time beginning Nov. 9

Krispy Kreme is helping fans melt away from 2020 and into a delicious and creamy world by introducing an ALL-NEW glaze flavor: caramel.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201109005110/en/

Newest glaze innovation transports fans to a rich, dreamy and delicious world for a limited time beginning Nov. 9 (Photo: Business Wire)

Combining the melt-in-your-mouth experience of an Original Glazed® Doughnut with silky, decadent caramel, Krispy Kreme’s new Caramel Glazed Doughnut and Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut are available starting Nov. 9 for a limited-time at participating shops across the U.S.

Krispy Kreme has transformed its iconic glaze waterfall with caramel and the results are glorious:

  • Caramel Glazed Doughnut: the classic Original Glazed® Doughnut covered in rich caramel glaze. ​
  • Salted Double Caramel Crunch Doughnut: the Caramel Glazed Doughnut dipped in rich caramel icing, and sprinkled with salted crunch topping.

Caramel is the latest in a lineup of innovative glaze flavors Krispy Kreme has introduced in recent years, including chocolate, lemon, blueberry, strawberry and coffee.

“There are a lot of caramel lovers out there and if you’re one of them, this doughnut is going to blow your mind,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer of Krispy Kreme. “It’s incredibly delicious and you’re going to need to take a moment for yourself and just be one with caramel awesomeness. It’s been a year, to say the least. You’ve earned it.”

Share your caramel glaze moment with Krispy Kreme’s Caramel Glazed Doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. For more information about the new Krispy Kreme Caramel Glazed Doughnuts, please visit www.krispykreme.com/promos/caramelglaze.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation

Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2020
