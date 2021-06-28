KRISPY KREME® Introduces New Fourth of July Collection and BOGO Free Dozen Deal to Celebrate All Week

Offer runs June 28 through July 4 so fans can Go Fourth and Enjoy

This Independence Day, Krispy Kreme is encouraging customers to Go Fourth and enjoy the holiday with a sweet deal and an all-new Fourth of July doughnut collection.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210628005194/en/

To sweeten Fourth of July gatherings and celebrations, Krispy Kreme is offering BOGO Free Dozens: buy any dozen and get an Original Glazed® dozen FREE, June 28 through July 4 at participating shops.

“This Fourth of July, many Americans are going to celebrate with family and friends not just our independence but also emerging freedom from the pandemic. We’re making these gatherings the sweetest parties of the summer with patriotic doughnuts and a fireworks-worthy deal,” said Dave Skena, Chief Marketing Officer for Krispy Kreme.

Packaged in a limited-edition star-spangled box, the new Fourth of July collection features:

Freedom Ring Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut decorated with icing stripes and sprinkles to resemble a flag.

– An Original Glazed doughnut decorated with icing stripes and sprinkles to resemble a flag. Patriotic Sprinkled Ring Doughnut – An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles.

– An Original Glazed doughnut dipped in white icing and topped with patriotic sprinkles. Strawberry Shortcake Doughnut – A doughnut filled with Strawberry KREME™, dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars and, topped with a KREME™ dollop and shortbread crumbles.

– A doughnut filled with Strawberry KREME™, dipped in red icing, sprinkled with gold stars and, topped with a KREME™ dollop and shortbread crumbles. Patriotic Eagle Doughnut – A doughnut filled with Cookies & KREME™ filling, dipped in blue icing, decorated with red and white stripes, and topped with a patriotic eagle sugar piece.

Krispy Kreme also is offering 20 red, white and blue Fourth of July mini flag doughnuts in a special star-spangled box.

Show us how you’re celebrating Independence Day this year with the Fourth of July doughnuts by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s newest collection and holiday deal by visiting www.krispykreme.com/promos/july4.

About Krispy Kreme

Headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., Krispy Kreme is one of the most beloved and well-known sweet treat brands in the world. Our iconic Original Glazed® doughnut is universally recognized for its hot-off-the-line, melt-in-your-mouth experience. Krispy Kreme operates in 30 countries through its unique network of doughnut shops, partnerships with leading retailers, and a rapidly growing e-Commerce and delivery business. Our purpose of touching and enhancing lives through the joy that is Krispy Kreme guides how we operate every day and is reflected in the love we have for our people, our communities and the planet. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.

