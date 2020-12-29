Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

KRISPY KREME® Rings in the New Year with ‘Four Days of Glaze'

12/29/2020 | 11:01am GMT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

All guests can enjoy two Original Glazed® dozens for just $12 Dec. 31 through Jan. 3

Krispy Kreme will ring in the new year and thank all our fans who have supported the brand and each other throughout 2020 by providing an epic deal: two Original Glazed® dozens for just $12, Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20201229005013/en/

All guests can enjoy two Original Glazed® dozens for just $12 Dec. 31 through Jan. 3 (Photo: Business Wire)

All guests can enjoy two Original Glazed® dozens for just $12 Dec. 31 through Jan. 3 (Photo: Business Wire)

The “Four Days of Glaze” offer will be available via pickup, drive-thru and in shop at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S., making the start of 2021 a little sweeter as we continue to share joy (and dozens!) with loved ones while looking toward a brighter year. Guests can purchase up to two per day.

Share how you’re starting a sweet new year with Original Glazed dozens by using #KrispyKreme and tagging @krispykreme. Learn more about Krispy Kreme’s “Four Days of Glaze” offer by visiting www.krispykreme.com/offers/fourdaysofglaze.

About Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation
Krispy Kreme Doughnut Corporation is a global retailer of premium-quality sweet treats, including its signature Original Glazed® doughnut. Headquartered in Winston-Salem, N.C., the company has offered the highest-quality doughnuts and great-tasting coffee since it was founded in 1937. Krispy Kreme Doughnuts is proud of its Fundraising program, which for decades has helped non-profit organizations raise millions of dollars in needed funds. Krispy Kreme doughnuts can be found in approximately 12,000 grocery, convenience and mass merchant stores in the U.S. The Company has nearly 1,400 retail shops in 33 countries. Connect with Krispy Kreme Doughnuts at www.KrispyKreme.com, or on one of its many social media channels, including www.Facebook.com/KrispyKreme, and www.Twitter.com/KrispyKreme.


© Business Wire 2020
Latest news "Companies"
06:37aYOUGOV : study on Christianity in Britain
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : Britain is still a Christian country, say most Britons
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : How religious are British people?
PU
06:37aJESUS, HIS BIRTH AND RESURRECTION : fact or fiction?
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : How Britons celebrate Christmas and Easter
PU
06:37aYOUGOV : What do Christmas and Easter mean to Britain?
PU
06:35aCOVID-19 Impact and Analysis | Pressure Relief Mattress Market to Accelerate at a CAGR of Over 3% During 2021-2025 | Technavio
BU
06:34aNOKIAN TYRES INTRODUCES NEW FLAGSHIP PRODUCTS FOR ITS WINTER TIRE RANGE : NOKIAN HAKKAPELIITTAÂ® 10 utilizes the industry's latest stud technology
AQ
06:33aSPECIAL REPORT : UAE emerges as hub for companies helping Venezuela avoid U.S. oil sanctions
RE
06:33aPFIZER : Iran begins first human trial of locally made virus vaccine
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1MEITUAN DIANPING : Alibaba's $10 billion buyback plan fails to halt stock slide as regulatory concerns mount
2Brexit trade deal sparks relief but UK market will bear scars
3DOW JONES 30 : Tech's reign over U.S. stock market to be tested in 2021
4AMAZON.COM, INC. : Stock-picking hedge funds land investors double-digit gains in 2020
5GRAYSCALE ETHEREUM TRUST : Big tech bets and cryptocurrencies power 2020's top U.S. funds

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ