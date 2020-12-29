KRISPY KREME® Rings in the New Year with ‘Four Days of Glaze'

All guests can enjoy two Original Glazed® dozens for just $12 Dec. 31 through Jan. 3

Krispy Kreme will ring in the new year and thank all our fans who have supported the brand and each other throughout 2020 by providing an epic deal: two Original Glazed® dozens for just $12, Dec. 31 through Jan. 3.

The “Four Days of Glaze” offer will be available via pickup, drive-thru and in shop at participating Krispy Kreme locations across the U.S., making the start of 2021 a little sweeter as we continue to share joy (and dozens!) with loved ones while looking toward a brighter year. Guests can purchase up to two per day.

