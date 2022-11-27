Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

KUWAIT'S KIPIC SHIPS FIRST SHIPMENT OF PLANE FUEL OIL FROM AL ZO…

11/27/2022 | 09:11am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

KUWAIT'S KIPIC SHIPS FIRST SHIPMENT OF PLANE FUEL OIL FROM AL ZOUR REFINERY TO UAE, OMAN - TWEET


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL -1.44% 83.79 Delayed Quote.9.14%
EURO / DIRHAM (EUR/AED) -0.10% 3.8177 Delayed Quote.-8.45%
US DOLLAR / DIRHAM (USD/AED) 0.00% 3.6727 Delayed Quote.0.00%
WTI -1.80% 76.529 Delayed Quote.3.43%
Latest news "Economy"
09:11aKuwait's kipic ships first shipment of plane fuel oil from al zo…
RE
08:52aPhilippines sees economy slowing, but 'comparatively strong' in 2023
RE
08:50aCanada launches new Indo-Pacific strategy, focus on 'disruptive' China
RE
08:02aFrance's Le Maire: Europe must defend its economic interests against U.S. subsidy package
RE
07:56aRescue divers search for missing after landslide on Italy's Ischia island
RE
07:54aAirbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
RE
07:42aPope urges Israelis, Palestinians, to seek dialogue after surge in violence
RE
07:39aCredit Agricole is weighing foray into German car-sharing: media report
RE
07:33aAustrian rail strike to go ahead on Monday
RE
07:26aChina's Shenzhen limits indoor venue occupancy, asks public to work from home
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Twitter CEO Musk says user signups at all-time high, touts features of ..
2Malaysia PM Anwar eyes targeted subsidies for low-income groups
3Gazprom to ship 42.6 mcm of gas to Europe via Ukraine on Sunday
4Airbus may delay some 2023 jet deliveries -sources
5In Washington, Macron to seek relief for Europe Inc amid China competit..

HOT NEWS