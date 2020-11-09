Log in
KW Sin Fronteras Kicks Off on November 11

11/09/2020 | 09:33am EST

Real estate agents to share best practices and celebrate Keller Williams’ momentum in Latin America

Keller Williams (KW), the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, today announced that registration is open for KW Sin Fronteras, an inaugural two-day virtual real estate training conference.

KW Sin Fronteras will unite KW’s leaders and agents from across Latin America and the Caribbean to share best practices in real estate training, systems, and models that are proven to net high-growth expansion in today’s market.

“Our rapidly increasing market share across Latin America and the Caribbean is being driven by the agents and leaders that KW Sin Fronteras will showcase,'' said William E. Soteroff, president, Keller Williams Worldwide, the international division of Keller Williams. “We’re very open to share real estate business best practices not only between our own agents, but with agents across our industry.”

Event registration is available online. Real estate agents and leaders across Latin America are also welcomed to attend. KW Sin Fronteras will include presentations primarily in Spanish.

The virtual event takes place on November 11 and 12 from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. (Atlantic Standard Time) each day. Additionally, KW Sin Fronteras will celebrate the brand’s robust momentum in the market.

Latin America and the Caribbean Momentum (production as of September 30)

  • Agent count across Latin America and the Caribbean is 3,125, up 4% year to date.
  • Agents closed 943 transactions, up 78% year to date.
  • Agents closed $119 million in sales volume, up 68% year to date.

Keller William Worldwide has awarded 19 master franchises across Latin America and the Caribbean in countries including: Argentina; Aruba; Belize; Bermuda; Chile; Colombia; Costa Rica; Dominican Republic; Honduras; Jamaica; Mexico; Nicaragua; Panama; Paraguay; Peru; Puerto Rico; Trinidad and Tobago; Turks and Caicos; and Uruguay.

About Keller Williams

Austin, Texas-based Keller Williams, the world’s largest real estate technology franchise by agent count, has more than 1,070 offices and 187,000 associates. The franchise is also No. 1 in units and sales volume in the United States.

In 2015, KW began its evolution into a technology company, now building the real estate platform that agents’ buyers and sellers prefer.

Since 1983, the company has cultivated an agent-centric, technology-driven and education-based culture that rewards agents as stakeholders. For more information, visit kw.com.


© Business Wire 2020
