KX : Named Official Supplier Of Real-time Data Analytics To Alpine F1 Team In Global Partnership Agreement

LONDON, Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- KX, a worldwide leader in real-time streaming analytics, today announced a partnership with Alpine F1 Team as official supplier of real-time analytics software and services. The KX technology enables real-time data capture and analysis of millions of data points across thousands of sensors for split-second decision-making during races, as well as for off-track operational improvements.

The announcement comes after an 18-month project where the KX streaming analytics platform was deployed across the entire Alpine F1 Team organization, in France for the power unit and in the UK for chassis and transmission. KX software is used to capture and analyze data across driver simulators, wind-tunnels, dynometers, telemetry instruments and sensors. With its ultra-high performance, extreme low latency and incredibly small footprint, the KX platform can capture, analyse, model and visualize track data faster than a live video stream can be broadcast from a race.

The KX logo will appear on Alpine F1 Team's garage environment, symbolising the official kick-off of this multi-year, multi-faceted relationship.

Laurent Rossi, Chief Executive Officer, Alpine: "We are delighted to welcome on board KX to the Alpine family. In a sport where winning is measured in fractions of a second, this partnership will help Alpine F1 Team perform ahead of the competition. We look forward to working with them as we collectively strive for greater performance in all areas."

Nathan Sykes, Business Systems and Data Science Director, IT Enstone, Alpine F1 Team: "In such a highly technical and highly regulated sport, the ability to make faster and better decisions is a game changer. The relationship we have with KX has matured over the last few years and the power of their advanced sub-second analytics and maths engine running in our Azure cloud, has consolidated its position as our tool of choice for our holistic data science platform. KX delivers true end-to-end real-time analytics with unrivalled speed of data ingestion and capture, advanced modelling and predictive analysis as well as visualization of insights. This means we can spot and react to problems before they happen and identify opportunities to increase performance, all in milliseconds. We're already seeing significant benefits from using the KX platform and we're looking forward to scaling up the deployment to continue driving the team forward."

Gerry Buggy, Chief Strategy and Product Officer KX: "We are excited to be working with Alpine F1 Team to help them enhance on-track and operational performance through real-time data analytics. This partnership strengthens our existing relationship, and we look forward to developing the platform to drive on and off-track success."

About KX

KX, the leading technology for real-time continuous intelligence, is part of FD Technologies plc, a group of data-driven businesses that unlock the value of insight, hindsight and foresight to drive organizations forward. KX Streaming Analytics, built on the kdb+ time-series database, is an industry leading high-performance, in-memory computing, streaming analytics and operational intelligence platform. It delivers the best possible performance and flexibility for high-volume, data-intensive analytics and applications across multiple industries. The Group operates from 15 offices across Europe, North America and Asia Pacific and employs more than 2,500 people worldwide. For more information visit www.kx.com.

About Alpine F1 Team

Alpine F1 Team is the Formula 1 entry for Alpine Racing Limited/s.a.s. competing in the FIA Formula 1 World Championship. Previously Renault F1 Team, the team has raced in Formula 1 since 1977, starting more than 400 Grands Prix, winning 35 races and claiming world championship titles in 2005 and 2006. The 2021 FIA Formula 1 World Championship will be the first under the Alpine name with drivers Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso at the wheel of the A521 car.

Contact: HCordner@kx.com / Pwooding@kx.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kx-named-official-supplier-of-real-time-data-analytics-to-alpine-f1-team-in-global-partnership-agreement-301345332.html

SOURCE KX