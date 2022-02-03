KYOCERA AVX SMD High-Temperature Tantalum Capacitors at TTI

Fort Worth, Texas - February 3, 2022 - TTI, Inc., a leading specialty distributor of electronic components, is now offering KYOCERA AVX (KAVX) THH 230C SMD Tantalum Capacitors in a hermetic COTS-Plus package. The THH Series, with its high-temperature and hermetic case, makes these excellent components for down-hole drilling, avionics and other harsh environment applications.

The KAVX THH Series is available in two case sizes: 9 (CTC-21D) and I. Each case size has three lead options available with two terminations: the J-lead (L-shaped nickel plated), J-lead (flex with nickel plating) and undertab (gold plating). Rated at 230°C/0.5UR/1000hrs or 200°C/0.5UR/10000hrs, these capacitors offer you a cap range of 3.3-330uF and a voltage range of 16-63V. Other features include stability under humidity and ambient atmosphere exposure and long lifeline.

To learn more, visit Hermetically Sealed SMD Tantalum Capacitor (230C) | TTI, Inc.

About TTI

TTI, Inc., a Berkshire Hathaway company, is an authorized, specialty distributor of electronic components. Founded in 1971, the emphasis on a broad and deep product portfolio, available-to-sell inventory and sophisticated supply chain programs has established TTI as a distributor of choice to manufacturers in the industrial, defense, aerospace, transportation, medical and communications sectors worldwide. TTI and its wholly owned subsidiaries, the TTI Family of Specialists, Mouser Electronics, Sager Electronics and the Exponential Technology Group employ over 7,300 people in more than 136 locations throughout North America, South America, Europe, Asia and Africa. Globally, the company maintains over 3 million square feet of dedicated warehouse space in 30 distribution centers, housing over 850,000 component part numbers. For more information about TTI, visit www.tti.com