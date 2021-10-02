KZ SKILLS AND JOBS PROJECT - P150183

The project development objective of the Skills and Jobs Project for Kazakhstan is to improve employment outcomes and skills of target beneficiaries and to improve the relevance of technical and vocational education and training and higher education programs. The project is comprised of three components and their respective subcomponents. The components include: (1) Building the foundation of a national qualifications system component. The purpose...

* The project abstract is drawn from the PAD, SAR or PGD and may not accurately reflect the project's current nature

