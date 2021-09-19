19.09.21Press Release Kafa'a Initiative Launches the Tenth Round of KGDP for Graduates Seeking Banking Career

Within the 'Kafa'a' Initiative launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in cooperation with the Institute of Banking Studies and Kuwaiti banks, the tenth round of the Kuwaiti Graduates Development Program (KGDP) will be receiving applications by those interested in a career in banking as of 19 September and till 4 November 2021, the CBK announced.

His Excellency the CBK Governor and IBS Board Chairman Dr. Mohammad Y. Al-Hashel stated that KGDP is the best opportunity and option available to graduates wishing to enter the sector. This, he said, is due to the diversity of its content and the actual hands-on training it provides at Kuwaiti banks and other renowned institutions in the field. The IBS is keen to cooperate with international banks of notable excellence in asset and wealth management and to sign training contracts with such institutions to guarantee such high-level skills and knowledge for the trainees.

Regarding 'Kafa'a' Initiative, Dr. Al-Hashel said its programs are catered to Kuwaitis employed in the finance and banking sector, as well as fresh graduates of finance and monetary specializations. The initiative, he stressed, covers a wide array of topics and the training is mindful of global best practices. The applicants are approved objectively and with the specific needs of the banking and finance sector in mind.

In addition to the 'Kafa'a' Initiative, the CBK shall continue to provide the best training and continue to stress national capacity building to ultimately boost the national economy, all within its strategy aiming to support overall development in the State of Kuwait.

For more details and terms of application, please contact the IBS on phone number (22901100) or visit the official Kafa'a Initiative website: www.kafaakw.org .