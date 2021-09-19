Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kafa'a Initiative Launches the Tenth Round of KGDP for Graduates Seeking Banking Career

09/19/2021 | 04:22am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

19.09.21Press Release

Kafa'a Initiative Launches the Tenth Round of KGDP for Graduates Seeking Banking Career

Within the 'Kafa'a' Initiative launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in cooperation with the Institute of Banking Studies and Kuwaiti banks, the tenth round of the Kuwaiti Graduates Development Program (KGDP) will be receiving applications by those interested in a career in banking as of 19 September and till 4 November 2021, the CBK announced.

His Excellency the CBK Governor and IBS Board Chairman Dr. Mohammad Y. Al-Hashel stated that KGDP is the best opportunity and option available to graduates wishing to enter the sector. This, he said, is due to the diversity of its content and the actual hands-on training it provides at Kuwaiti banks and other renowned institutions in the field. The IBS is keen to cooperate with international banks of notable excellence in asset and wealth management and to sign training contracts with such institutions to guarantee such high-level skills and knowledge for the trainees.

Regarding 'Kafa'a' Initiative, Dr. Al-Hashel said its programs are catered to Kuwaitis employed in the finance and banking sector, as well as fresh graduates of finance and monetary specializations. The initiative, he stressed, covers a wide array of topics and the training is mindful of global best practices. The applicants are approved objectively and with the specific needs of the banking and finance sector in mind.

In addition to the 'Kafa'a' Initiative, the CBK shall continue to provide the best training and continue to stress national capacity building to ultimately boost the national economy, all within its strategy aiming to support overall development in the State of Kuwait.

For more details and terms of application, please contact the IBS on phone number (22901100) or visit the official Kafa'a Initiative website: www.kafaakw.org .

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Kuwait published this content on 19 September 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 19 September 2021 08:21:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Latest news "Companies"
04:53aFormer BoE economist Haldane to head UK govt taskforce on regional inequality
RE
04:52aTaiwan threatens to take China to WTO in new spat over fruit
RE
04:34aALDAR PROPERTIES : Abu Dhabi's state holding firm ADQ hires more bankers as it steps up dealmaking
RE
04:32aAMANAT : Appoints John Ireland as CFO
PU
04:22aKafa'a Initiative Launches the Tenth Round of KGDP for Graduates Seeking Banking Career
PU
04:21aEXCLUSIVE : U.S. trade official called India's Mastercard ban 'draconian' - emails
RE
04:12aHong Kong opposition trade union group to disband
RE
04:12aPRUDENTIAL : announces international placing and Hong Kong public offer of New Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange
PU
03:43aAustralia defends its handling of French submarine deal
RE
03:42aUK's COP26 chief says ball in China's court on making it a success
RE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1China Evergrande : Evergrande begins repaying wealth product investors ..
2European Union-style bloc pitched for Latin America, Caribbean
3Exclusive: U.S. trade official called India's Mastercard ban 'draconian..
4Australia's PM Morrison says understands France's disappointment over s..
5Saudi Basic Industries : SABIC, ExxonMobil JV in U.S. preparing for ini..

HOT NEWS