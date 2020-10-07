Kahoot! : appoints Mads Rebsdorf as Chief Revenue Officer

OSLO, Norway, Oct. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kahoot!, the global learning platform company, today announced the appointment of Mads Rebsdorf to a new role as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO), to lead and scale the global sales organization at Kahoot!. The appointment follows several key senior hires earlier this year, extending Kahoot!'s management team.

Rebsdorf's new role is part of a larger effort to build out and commercialize Kahoot!'s offerings to fuel the next phase of the company's growth. The company has experienced sharp increase in paid subscriptions and revenues with key customer wins in both the corporate segment as well as with educational institutions, as the world shifts to the new reality of remote learning. In Q3 2020, Kahoot! reached more than 360,000 paid subscriptions, a year-on-year growth of 160%, with this number expected to exceed 400,000 by the end of 2020.

Rebsdorf will focus on further structuring and accelerating the use and adoption of Kahoot!'s commercial offerings, by helping develop new revenue models and leveraging strong relationships with partners and customers, starting in his role on January 4, 2021. He will also build the sales team by continuing to attract top-notch talent across the industry.

"Mads comes on board at Kahoot! with a strong commercial mindset, extensive experience in growing revenues from cloud-based software organizations and harnessing dynamic teams as a strong leader," said Kahoot! CEO Eilert Hanoa. "We're continuing to build out our already strong team and I'm excited that Mads is joining us to further accelerate our growth trajectory and help build Kahoot! as a leading learning platform in the world."

"I am delighted to join Kahoot!'s as the first Chief Revenue Officer with the great fast-paced team that has already built strong products and a culture for customer success," Rebsdorf said. "I am looking forward to playing a key role in accelerating the growth and helping Kahoot! expand to new audiences and markets globally."

Mads has more than 20 years of experience in the software industry, initially as a software developer and entrepreneur, followed by roles in presales at marketing automation company Agillic and enterprise sales at Oracle. Mads joins Kahoot! from his position as Managing Director of Visma e-conomic, a leading cloud accounting software, servicing more than 135,000 Danish businesses. During his time at Visma, a leading European software company, Mads held several leadership positions and played a central role in expanding the company's presence in Denmark through acquisitions and strong organic growth. He holds a MSc in Business Administration and Business Computing from Copenhagen Business School.

About Kahoot!

Kahoot! is on a mission to make learning awesome! We want to empower everyone, including children, students, and employees to unlock their full learning potential. Our game-based learning platform makes it easy for any individual or corporation to create, share, and play learning games that drive serious engagement. In addition, our family of apps takes math learning to a new level and empowers children to learn to read through play. Launched in 2013, Kahoot!'s vision is to build the leading learning platform in the world. In the last 12 months, more than 200 million games have been played on the Kahoot! platform with over one billion participating players in 200 countries. The company is headquartered in Norway with offices in the US, the UK, France, Finland, Denmark and Spain.

