Kaizen Clean Energy Announces Management Team Expansion To Prepare For Rapid Growth

Kaizen Clean Energy, a leading developer of Hydrogen & Energy as a Service solutions (EaaS), announced today that Craig Klaasmeyer has joined the company’s management team to accelerate market expansion.

Eric Smith, Co-Founder of Kaizen Clean Energy said, “Craig and I have a successful history of working together and our team is excited to leverage his corporate finance experience to expand our Hydrogen & Energy as a Service business. Craig’s structuring and capital raising capabilities will help Kaizen fund our rapid growth and finance our business model that requires no upfront capital expenditures or permanent infrastructure on the part of our customers.

Mr. Klaasmeyer has over 30 years of experience as an Investment Banker with Credit Suisse and predecessors. He was most recently a Managing Director in Credit Suisse’s Energy group based in Houston, TX. During his career he has raised over $100B in financings for his clients across IPOs, secondary equity offerings, and investment grade and high yield debt offerings.”

Craig Klaasmeyer, Co-Founder of Kaizen Clean Energy said, “The clean energy transition is happening and investments in hydrogen production are growing exponentially. The adoption of hydrogen is being constrained by the high costs of transporting and storing hydrogen, representing over half of the delivered cost of hydrogen. Our technology significantly reduces these midstream costs thereby decreasing the delivered cost hydrogen and making hydrogen more accessible to a broader range of customers and applications. Our integrated solution is mobile, scalable and off grid and can be applied to electric vehicle charging, hydrogen vehicle refueling and microgrid stability / backup power generation.”

About Kaizen Clean Energy:

Founded in 2021, KCE is headquartered in Houston, TX, specializing in the design, development, and manufacture of hydrogen generators for Hydrogen & Energy as a Service.

For more information about Kaizen Clean Energy, please visit www.kaizencleanenergy.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211213005705/en/