Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Economy & Forex
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies & ForexEconomic EventsCryptocurrenciesCybersecurityPress Releases

Kakao Bank becomes S.Korea's biggest lender by market value in stunning debut

08/06/2021 | 02:17am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook
Illustration picture of Kakao Bank

SEOUL (Reuters) -Digital lender Kakao Bank Corp made a stellar debut on Friday, surging 75% from its IPO price to become South Korea's biggest financial services firm by market value.

The country's first purely mobile bank to go public is expected to capitalise on rare growth opportunities for a financial firm afforded by an unusual South Korean regulatory framework.

Due to its large user base, Kakao Bank is able to recommend and collect fees on products offered by other financial firms on a much bigger scale than many traditional lenders, and also has an advertising business.

"Shareholders are bullish as it's a platform, not just a bank," said Seo Young-soo, an analyst at Kiwoom Securities.

Its shares were changing hands at 68,100 won in afternoon trade on Friday, compared with its IPO price of 39,000 won and valuing it at roughly $28 billion.

By contrast, KB Financial Group Inc, South Korea's biggest traditional financial group, was worth about $19 billion.

Kakao Bank became profitable in 2019 after less than two years in operation and has 13.35 million monthly active users, making it the largest financial app in the country.

"It's the only purely mobile digital bank in the world that has grown into a large bank with 28.6 trillion won ($25 billion) in assets in just four years," said Seo.

Some market participants said, however, that Kakao Bank' debut valuations were hard to justify given its earnings, noting that KB Financial is expected to post around 3 trillion won in net profit this year, more than ten times what Kakao Bank is likely to make.

EXPANSION PLANNED

Kakao bank raised some $2.2 billion in its IPO and plans to use the proceeds to expand its platform-related businesses, which still only account for 6% of its income.

Three-quarters of the 804.2 billion won it made in operating profit last year was interest income.

It offers unsecured personal credit loans and now holds 6% of that market. It also extends loans for the lump sums that Koreans must provide upfront when renting a property and plans to expand into mortgages and loans to small businesses.

Although Kakao Bank must compete with digital services from traditional banks, there is only one other pure online lender in South Korea, K Bank. K Bank, owned by BC Card and other domestic firms, reported an operating loss last year and has yet to announce any plans to list.

The listing is the country's biggest since game company Netmarble's IPO raised 2.7 trillion won in 2017, continuing a bumper year for South Korean stock market floats although some valuations have been slashed in recent offerings.

Kakao Corp, operator of South Korea's dominant chat app and Kakao Bank's top shareholder with a 27.3% stake, is also planning to take its payments affiliate public.

But Kakao Pay, which is also backed by China's Ant Financial, has been asked by financial authorities to resubmit https://www.reuters.com/business/finance/skorean-regulator-tells-ant-backed-kakao-pay-revise-ipo-prospectus-2021-07-16 its IPO registration statement. Prior to that request it had been seeking to raise up to $1.4 billion for a market value of as much as $10.5 billion.

($1 = 1,143.1100 won)

(Reporting by Joyce Lee, Jihoon Lee and Heekyong Yang; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)

By Joyce Lee and Heekyong Yang


© Reuters 2021
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
02:43aMICROSOFT : Bukalapak soars 25% as Indonesia's biggest IPO fuels tech excitement
RE
02:42aSupply problems cause fall in German industrial output
RE
02:41aMillions of Britons to face energy price hike this autumn
RE
02:39aLondon Stock Exchange H1 income up, but warns about costs
RE
02:37aING reports $2.5 billion pretax profit, plans dividends and buybacks
RE
02:37aING reports $2.5 billion pretax profit, plans dividends and buybacks
RE
02:30aDollar on front foot as jobs test looms
RE
02:30aUK house prices return to growth in July - Halifax
RE
02:29aIndia cenbank raises inflation forecast as pressure builds for tapering stimulus
RE
02:23aCopper rises as Chile strike threat sparks supply worries
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1Biden seeks to make half of new U.S. auto fleet electric by 2030
2KAKAO CORP. : Kakao Bank becomes S.Korea's biggest lender by market value in stunning debut
3U.S. job growth seen strong as technical factors provide a boost
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ SE: Allianz stays well on course in second quarter 2021
5ING GROEP N.V. : ING Groep to Distribute EUR3.62 Billion to Shareholders; 2Q Net Profit Rose

HOT NEWS