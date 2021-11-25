Log in
Kakaopay : Notice on Other Matters

11/25/2021 | 12:00am EST
Notice on Other Matters
1. Title The New CEO Nominee of Kakaopay, Allen Shin
2. Key Details of Matter 1) Allen Shin has been nominated as the new CEO of Kakaopay Corp. The company established a new leadership in order to promote sustainable growth as a "One-Stop Platform for All Digital Financial Services" by strengthening its platform competitiveness through a strong synergy with its parent company, Kakao Corp., along with digital financial services and global business expansion to be launched in full-scale after listing.

- As-is : Alex Ryu, the incumbent CEO of Kakaopay Corp. (Expiration date: The day of ordinary general shareholders' meeting in March 2022)
- To-be : Allen Shin, the new CEO nominee of Kakaopay Corp.

2) Alex Ryu, the incumbent CEO of Kakaopay, will continue to serve as the CEO of the company until the ordinary shareholders' meeting of Kakaopay in March 2022. Meanwhile, he has nominated as the new co-CEO of Kakao, the parent company of Kakaopay today, and the process of appointing a co-CEO will be proceeded via the ordinary general shareholders' meeting of Kakao scheduled to be held in March 2022 and the board of directors' meeting thereafter.

3) The new CEO nominee Allen Shin is currently the CSO of Kakaopay Corp., and the process of appointing the CEO will be proceeded via Kakaopay's ordinary shareholders' meeting scheduled in March 2022 and the board of directors' meeting thereafter.
3. Decision(Confirmation) Date 2021-11-25
4. Other references useful for making investment decisions -
※ Title and date of other disclosure related to this one -

Disclaimer

Kakaopay Corp. published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 04:59:10 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
HOT NEWS