Kalera Welcomes New Chief Human Resources Officer

11/25/2020 | 02:30am EST
ORLANDO, Fla., Nov. 25, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kalera (OSE ticker KAL-ME, Bloomberg: KSLLF), one of the fastest growing vertical farming companies in the United States, today announced Keri Gasiorowski as the company’s new Chief Human Resources Officer. This news comes as Kalera announces new locations across the United States, giving grocers, restaurants, theme parks, airports and other businesses throughout the country reliable access to clean, safe, nutritious, price-stable, long-lasting vertically-grown greens. Kalera currently operates two growing facilities in Orlando, and is constructing facilities in Atlanta, Houston and Denver which will open in 2021. The company also recently announced they raised $100 million in equity placement, bringing total equity raised in the company to around $150 million in 2021.

“Keri joins Kalera with an incredible background and proven track record of leading companies through rapid domestic and international growth,” said Daniel Malechuk, Kalera CEO. “She will be an invaluable member of our team in leading our most important asset, our people.”

In the past decade, Gasiorowski has specialized in helping technology, manufacturing, and engineering companies with entrepreneurial, innovative success by building each business’ HR function from the ground up. She has served as Head of Human Resources for Luminar Technologies, EVP of Human Resources for MSouth Equity Partners, Vice President of Human Resources for Park Square Homes, Regional Director of Human Resources for Meritage Homes and Senior Director of HR for DigitalRisk. As an industry thought leader, Gasiorowski has been an adjunct professor at the highly-rated Crummer Graduate School of Business at Rollins College in Florida where she has taught MBA courses such as Diversity and Inclusion, HR Labor Law and Risk Mitigation, and HR Strategy and Management. She also has facilitated the core HR curriculum for their Advanced Entrepreneurship track, which focuses on CEOs and executive leaders expanding their business knowledge.

"It’s an exciting time to be stepping into this role at Kalera,” said Gasiorowski. “Vertical farming is emerging as one of the world’s most exciting and impactful industries as we face the challenges of feeding a growing population while dealing with the effects of climate change, a global pandemic, and continued outbreaks of foodborne illness. Kalera, in particular, is poised to continue to take a leadership position in both the United States and internationally. I am beyond eager to lead human resources and to continue to build upon the great foundation already at Kalera through expanding our team with top talent as we fill the hundreds of jobs we are creating.”

About Kalera

Kalera is a technology driven vertical farming company with unique growing methods combining optimized nutrients and light recipes, precise environmental controls, and clean room standards to produce safe, highly nutritious, pesticide-free, non-GMO vegetables with consistent high quality and longer shelf life year-round. The company’s high-yield, automated, data-driven hydroponic production facilities have been designed for rapid rollout with industry-leading payback times to grow vegetables faster, cleaner, at a lower cost, and with less environmental impact.

Media Contact:

Molly Antos

Phone: (847) 848-2090‬‬‬‬‬

Email: molly@dadascope.com 


Primary Logo

Kalera

Kalera's new Chief HR Officer, Keri Gasiorowski, has specialized in helping technology, manufacturing, and engineering companies with entrepreneurial, innovative success by building each business’ HR function from the ground up.

© GlobeNewswire 2020
