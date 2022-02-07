Kam Eshghi of Lightbits Named 2022 Channel Chief by CRN

Lightbits Labs® (Lightbits®), the first software-defined and NVMe® data platform for any cloud, is pleased to announce that CRN, a brand of The Channel Company, has named Kam Eshghi, Chief Strategy Officer at Lightbits, to its 2022 Channel Chiefs list. CRN’s annual Channel Chiefs project identifies top IT channel vendor executives who continually demonstrate expertise, influence, and innovation in channel leadership.

The 2021 Channel Chiefs are prominent leaders who have influenced the IT channel with cutting-edge strategies, programs, and partnerships. All honorees are selected by CRN’s editorial staff based on their dedication, industry prestige, and exceptional accomplishments as channel advocates.

“Considering how integral the cloud is in today’s data center architectures, modern organizations require access to scalable, efficient, and easy-to-use systems that simplify IT operations. However, complexity can plague the data center making digital transformation difficult to navigate successfully. It is in this space where Kam excels given his deep experience in delivering cloud solutions and his passion to deliver customer value. Being named to the 2022 CRN Channels Chiefs list is recognition of his unrelenting commitment to providing strategic value to Lightbits' channel partners while enabling our organization to continually innovate in the rapidly evolving storage segment,” said Eran Kirzner, CEO of Lightbits Labs.

Eshghi has vast experience in channels working with OEMs, alliances, CSPs, and reseller partners across enterprise storage. He has a strong track record in building and growing new businesses, with deep experience in data center compute, storage, and networking. Prior to joining Lightbits, Eshghi was VP of strategic alliances at DSSD, where he developed and managed the startup’s strategic partnership with EMC, leading to EMC’s acquisition of DSSD for $1 billion. At Intel, he led strategic marketing and architecture teams to define roadmaps for server chipsets and ethernet switches. His current focus is on multi-channel sales development programs to deliver net new sales with strategic alliances that include Intel, VMware, Cisco, AWS, and AMD.

“CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs recognition is given exclusively to the foremost channel executives who consistently design, promote, and execute effective partner programs and strategies,” said Blaine Raddon, CEO of The Channel Company. “We’re thrilled to recognize the tireless work and unwavering commitment these honorees put into fostering outstanding business innovation and building strong partner programs to drive channel engagement and success.”

CRN’s 2022 Channel Chiefs list will be featured in the February 2022 issue of CRN Magazine and online at www.CRN.com/ChannelChiefs.

