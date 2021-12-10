KamadoSpace Add-On Makes Kettle Grill A Built-In

VILNIUS, Lithuania, Dec. 10, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kettle, the most popular charcoal grill item of all time, finally has a premium quality standard nest. KamadoSpace, a European ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchen brand, has launched an add-on to its flagship product Infinite Island that will surely please all those backyard cooks in love with the kettles.

Rather than having free-standing grills, nowadays the majority of people prefer them built into an outdoor kitchen. However, Kettle’s unique design with the lower intake vents that double as an ash catcher and the three legs make it rather difficult to build-in. Luckily, now European mechanical engineers have designed a specific stainless steel tray with vertically and horizontally adjustable three legs so that a kettle can be built into any KamadoSpace kitchen in no time.

Born from a buoy back in 1952, Weber's kettle has evolved over the years but always stayed true to its roots, providing the most incredible flavour experience. Kettle, a free-standing grill, maintained its popularity even after in the last decade outdoor kitchens moved from being reserved for higher-end homes to becoming mainstream.

“Two mainstream trends - kettles and outdoor kitchens - coexisted in the backyards but were separated for too long. We could not turn a blind eye to the inconvenience experienced by BBQ folks globally,” said Gediminas Balodas, KamadoSpace Co-founder and VP Engineering.

The innovation that made grilling and cooking outdoors so popular came in 1951 when George Stephen Sr. was frustrated by his inability to control the heat in his backyard grill. The Kettle was born and introduced a year later, and so Weber's journey began. Today's design is not far from the original one and it is by far the most popular backyard grill in the world, with many rival kettle manufacturers constantly popping-up in the market.

Consumers should note that some kettle grill manufacturers may choose not to honor the terms of a warranty by declaring it void if a grill was built-in.

Grill tables or BBQ islands are essential for those who regularly grill outside. They are handy for storing barbecue accessories and preparing food.

KamadoSpace is the fastest growing ready-to-assemble outdoor kitchen equipment brand in Europe with 100 independent retailers offering off-the-shelf kitchens to local BBQ communities. It designs brand-neutral grill kitchens that fit Kamado Joe, Big Green Egg, Primo, Monolith Grills, Bastard, Yakiniku grills, and now Weber Original Kettle and Master-Touch, among others.

