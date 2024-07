WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The election campaign of U.S. Vice President Kamala Harris has raised $200 million and signed up 170,000 new volunteers in the last week, her campaign said on Sunday.

Democratic U.S. President Joe Biden stepped aside as presidential candidate a week ago and endorsed Harris for the 2024 elections against Republican former President Donald Trump.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Washington; editing by Philippa Fletcher)