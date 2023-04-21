Kamala Harris defends abortion rights ahead of top court ruling

STORY: In the interview, Harris said, "One does not have to abandon their faith or their deeply held beliefs to agree that the government should not be telling that woman what to do with her body. This evokes, in my mind, very fundamental rights, including the right to freedom for each individual to make a decision about what is in their best interest, the best interests of their family."

Biden's administration is seeking to defend mifepristone in the face of mounting abortion bans and restrictions enacted by Republican-led states, after the Supreme Court in June 2022 overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade decision that had legalized the procedure nationwide in 1973.