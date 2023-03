STORY: The visit is part of a diplomatic push by the Biden administration to deepen ties with the continent amid competition from China and Russia.

"I am very excited about the impact of the future of Africa on the rest of the world, including United States of America," Harris said shortly after landing in Accra and meeting with Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo.

Harris is travelling with her husband, Douglas Emhoff. After their stay in Accra, Ghana, they will head to Dar es Salaam, Tanzania; and Lusaka, Zambia. The diplomatic trip will end on April 2.