Kandou to Participate at 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

01/04/2022 | 11:01am EST
CEO Amin Shokrollahi and CFO Jeff Winzeler to Host Investor One-on-One or Group Meetings

LAUSANNE, Switzerland, Jan. 04, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Who: Dr. Amin Shokrollahi, Founder and CEO, and Jeff Winzeler, CFO, of Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient, chip link solutions

What: Will participate in the 24th Annual Needham Virtual Growth Conference

When: One-on-one or group meetings with interested investors during the conference Tuesday, January 11, and Wednesday, January 12.

Where: Available through the Needham Conference registration. For more information, email conferences@needhamco.com.

About Kandou
Kandou, an innovative leader in high-speed, energy-efficient chip-to-chip link solutions to improve the way the world connects and communicates, is revolutionizing wired connectivity with greater speed and efficiency. It enables a better-connected world by offering disruptive technology through licensing and standard products for smaller, more energy efficient and cost-effective electronic devices. Kandou has a strong IP portfolio that includes Chord™ signaling, adopted by the OIF and JEDEC standards organizations. Kandou offers fundamental advances in interconnect technology that lower power consumption and improve the performance of chip links, unlocking new capabilities for customer devices and systems. Kandou is a fabless semiconductor company founded in 2011 and headquartered in Lausanne, Switzerland, with offices in Europe, North America and Asia.

Connect with Kandou at:
Website: www.kandou.com 
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/kandou-bus-s-a-/
Twitter: @kandoubus

Kandou acknowledges trademarks or registered trademarks of other organizations for their respective products and services.

For more information, contact:
Jeff McGuire Nanette Collins
VP Business Development at KandouPublic Relations for Kandou
(303) 903-9244(617) 437-1822
jeff@kandou.com nanette@nvc.com 




