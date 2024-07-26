By Robb M. Stewart

Services activity in the middle of the U.S. declined modestly in July, though expectations for future activity remained expansionary, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City released Friday.

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index, a weighted average of indexes covering revenue and sales, employment, and inventory, came in at negative 4 this month after readings of 2 in June and 11 in May. Readings below zero indicate contraction, while those above zero point to growth.

Most of the survey's month-over-month indexes were positive or effectively flat but revenue and sales swung to negative 16 from a positive 4.

The Kansas City Fed said activity expanded in the consumer services sector, particularly in wholesale and hospitality, but contracted in business and professional segments.

The number of employees and employee hours worked indexes grew moderately while part-time employment and access to credit was essentially unchanged from last month. Capital expenditures expanded only modestly for a second consecutive month following strong readings earlier in the year, the survey found.

The bank said its index of expectations for future services activity softened but remained positive at 6 after remaining unchanged at 10 last month.

The Kansas City Fed's survey includes participants from such service industries as retail and wholesale trade, automobile dealers, real estate and restaurants. The survey provides information on current services activity in the Tenth District, which includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

The bank's monthly manufacturing survey, released Thursday, showed activity in the central U.S. declined more sharply in July, though firms remained upbeat about the future. The manufacturing survey's composite index dropped to minus 13 this month from minus eight in June.

