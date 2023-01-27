Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kansas City Fed Services Activity Index Falls in January

01/27/2023 | 11:52am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

By Colin Kellaher


Growth in services activity in the middle of the U.S. fell in January, and expectations for future activity moved into negative territory, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index, a weighted average of indexes covering revenue/sales, employment and inventory, came in at minus 11 in January, down from readings of zero in December and 12 in November. Readings above zero indicate expansion, while those below zero indicate contraction.

The Kansas City Fed said January's decrease was driven by lower auto, retail trade, real-estate and wholesale trade activity, while activity in transportation, tourism and health services rose during the month.

The bank said expectations for future services activity posted a reading of minus 2 in January, down from 4 in December.

Chad Wilkerson, senior vice president at the bank, noted that while expectations for future services fell, hiring plans among firms surveyed remained moderately positive.

The Kansas City Fed's survey includes participants from such service industries as retail and wholesale trade, automobile dealers, real estate and restaurants. The survey provides information on current services activity in the Tenth District, which includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

The bank's monthly manufacturing survey, released Thursday, showed that factory activity in the central U.S. region contracted slightly in January, signaling the sector's persisting headwinds as demand dwindles amid rising interest rates.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

01-27-23 1151ET

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
AUSTRALIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (AUD/USD) -0.17% 0.70994 Delayed Quote.4.30%
BRITISH POUND / US DOLLAR (GBP/USD) -0.29% 1.2375 Delayed Quote.2.60%
CANADIAN DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (CAD/USD) 0.00% 0.75082 Delayed Quote.1.24%
EURO / US DOLLAR (EUR/USD) -0.33% 1.08554 Delayed Quote.2.04%
INDIAN RUPEE / US DOLLAR (INR/USD) -0.14% 0.012268 Delayed Quote.1.50%
NEW ZEALAND DOLLAR / US DOLLAR (NZD/USD) -0.10% 0.64815 Delayed Quote.2.06%
Latest news "Economy"
12:16pFTSE 100 Closes Slightly Up Lifted by Oil Stocks
DJ
12:14pU.S. FDA proposes to ease sexual abstinence rule for blood donors
RE
12:12pJapan firm got U.S. sanctions exemption to pay Myanmar military company - Japanese official
RE
12:08pPerella Weinberg puts employee in insider trading probe on leave -sources
RE
12:01pU.S. sees urgent need for de-escalation in Israel, West Bank -White House
RE
12:00pForeign investors from 'unfriendly' countries offloading russia'…
RE
12:00pNon-residents' holdings decreased by around 250 bln rbls ($3.61…
RE
12:00p'Unfriendly' foreign investors selling Russia's OFZ bonds at steep discount -sources
RE
11:59aColumn-India's low coal stocks threaten electricity supply: Kemp
RE
11:58aGoldman Sachs CEO touts bank performance as some investors balk
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Rising interest rates have a sting in the tail for Europe's banks
2India's Adani kicks off $2.45 billion share sale while under short-sell..
3Bill Ackman says Hindenburg's report on Adani Group 'highly credible'
4Asian shares at 9-month high after resilient U.S economic data
5Vestas announces preliminary full-year 2022 figures and financial outlo..

HOT NEWS