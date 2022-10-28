Advanced search
Kansas City Fed Services Activity Index Falls in October

10/28/2022 | 11:37am EDT
By Colin Kellaher


Growth in services activity in the middle of the U.S. slowed considerably in October, while expectations for future activity held steady, according to a monthly survey by the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index, a weighted average of indexes covering revenue/sales, employment and inventory, came in at 6 for October, down from readings of 20 in September and 14 in August. Readings above zero indicate expansion, while those below zero indicate contraction.

The Kansas City Fed said October's slowdown in growth was driven by a decline in activity in professional services, auto, health services and retail trade.

The bank said expectations for future services activity posted a reading of 9 in October, unchanged from September and still in positive territory.

The Kansas City Fed's survey includes participants from such service industries as retail and wholesale trade, automobile dealers, real estate and restaurants. The survey provides information on current services activity in the Tenth District, which includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

The bank's monthly manufacturing survey, released Thursday, showed that factory activity in the central U.S. region contacted in October after stalling the previous month, marking its first decline since the onset of the Covid-19 pandemic.


Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com


(END) Dow Jones Newswires

10-28-22 1136ET

