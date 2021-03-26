Log in
Kansas City Fed Services Activity Index Rises in March

03/26/2021 | 11:43am EDT
By Colin Kellaher

Services activity in the middle of the U.S. rose in March, and expectations for future activity also improved, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of Kansas City.

The Tenth District Services Survey's composite index, a weighted average of indexes covering revenue/sales, employment and inventory, came in at 22 for March, up from readings of 1 in February and 8 in January. Readings above zero indicate expansion, while those below zero indicate contraction.

The Kansas City Fed said its general revenue and sales index rose this month, driven by improvement in the retail, wholesale, transportation, and tourism and hospitality sectors, while auto and health services activity fell.

The bank said the pace of growth for input prices rose to its highest level since the survey began in 2014, while selling prices also moved higher.

The Kansas City Fed said the businesses it surveyed expected higher input and selling prices over the next six months. The bank said about 18% of firms said they expect to fully pass price increases through to customers, while 32% think they will be able to pass through a majority of the increases.

The Kansas City Fed said expectations for future services activity rose to 26 in March from 20 in February, helped by expectations of higher sales.

The Kansas City Fed's survey includes participants from such service industries as retail and wholesale trade, automobile dealers, real estate and restaurants. The survey provides information on current services activity in the Tenth District, which includes Colorado, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Nebraska, Kansas, the northern half of New Mexico and the western third of Missouri.

The bank's monthly manufacturing survey, released Thursday, found that factory activity in the region also expanded in March at a faster pace than in February.

Write to Colin Kellaher at colin.kellaher@wsj.com

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

03-26-21 1142ET

