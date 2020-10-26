Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kansas City Life Declares Quarterly Dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
10/26/2020 | 06:29pm EDT

KANSAS CITY, Mo., Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Kansas City Life Insurance Company declared a quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share on October 26, 2020. The dividend will be payable on November 11, 2020, to stockholders of record on November 5, 2020.

Kansas City Life Insurance Company (OTCQX: KCLI) was established in 1895 and is based in Kansas City, Missouri. The Company's primary business is providing financial protection through the sale of life insurance and annuities. The Company operates in 49 states and the District of Columbia. For more information, please visit www.kclife.com.

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-city-life-declares-quarterly-dividend-301159976.html

SOURCE Kansas City Life Insurance Company

© PRNewswire 2020

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
06:59pINDEPENDENT BANK GROUP : 3Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:58pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Mesoblast Limited - MESO
GL
06:56pUNIFI : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
06:54pSTATE GAS LIMITED (ASX : GAS) Completion of Share Purchase Plan
AQ
06:54pState Gas Limited Completion of Share Purchase Plan
AW
06:50pNAVARRE MINERALS : 27/10/2020 – Notice of Annual General Meeting/Proxy Form
PU
06:50pWHITEBARK ENERGY : Adds To Wizard Lake Position
PU
06:50pALTERITY THERAPEUTICS : commences enrolling Multiple System Atrophy patients in bioMUSE Study
PU
06:48pTILTING CAPITAL CORP. : Files Filing Statement and Technical Report in Connection with Acquisition of Gold Line
AQ
06:46pU.S. EPA CONSIDERING E15 LABELING CHANGES AT GAS PUMPS : sources
RE
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Les cotations sont fournies par Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ et vwd Group