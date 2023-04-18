(Reuters) -A white man surrendered to police in Kansas City on Tuesday, a day after he was charged in the shooting and wounding of a Black teenager who mistakenly walked up to the suspect's house to pick up his younger siblings, the Clay County sheriff said.

Andrew Lester, 84, has been charged with first-degree assault, which could bring a sentence of life in prison, for shooting Ralph Yarl, 16, on the doorstep of his suburban home around 10 p.m. last Thursday, Clay County Prosecutor Zachary Thompson said on Monday.

He was also charged with armed criminal action, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

"Andrew Lester, charged in the shooting of Ralph Yarl, has surrendered at our Detention Center. He is in custody," the Clay County Sheriff said on Twitter.

