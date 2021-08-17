Log in
Kansas Health Science Center Hires Director of Simulation, Associate Professor & Director of Clinical and Health Outcomes Research

08/17/2021 | 01:43pm EDT
WICHITA, Kan., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  The proposed Kansas Health Science Center – Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine (KHSC-KansasCOM), currently under construction in downtown Wichita, recently named Megan Bayer, MSN, RN, IBCLC, CHSE, as director of simulation and associate professor, and Saajan Bhakta, Ph.D., as director of clinical health outcomes research and associate professor.

Megan Bayer is a registered nurse, an international board-certified lactation consultant and a certified healthcare simulation educator who has participated in high fidelity simulations with students from nursing, pharmacy, and medical schools as well as in the hospital setting. She has 14 years of experience as a nurse in a clinical setting, 10 years as a small business owner and a wide range of teaching experience. She most recently served as director of simulation education at WSU Tech while also working as a contract nurse in the COVID unit at Ascension Via Christi St. Francis.

Bayer received her bachelor's degree in nursing from Wichita State University and her master's degree in nursing from Fort Hays State University. She is an active community advocate and Wichita resident for more than 20 years.

Dr. Bhakta previously served as adjunct professor of psychology at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology where he taught and supervised students working on global psychological research in countries like Peru and Ethiopia. He is also the director of wellness and transitions at People, Pets & Vets where he works as a consultant who oversees mental health and well-being programming for more than 75 hospitals across the U.S.

Committed to global service, Dr. Bhakta founded a nonprofit organization, PovSolve, that is committed to making positive change by raising money and creating awareness for human suffering around the world.

Dr. Bhakta earned both his bachelor's degree in psychology and his master's degree in criminal justice from Wichita State University. In 2020, he completed his Ph.D. in international psychology at The Chicago School of Professional Psychology, an affiliate of TCS Education System.

"It is a great honor to create a dream team of faculty at KHSC that now includes Megan Bayer and Dr. Bhakta," said KHSC President and Chief Executive Officer Tiffany Masson, Psy.D. "Her work at the bedside, in the classroom, and in the community, shows Megan is dedicated to improving the health of families across Kansas. And with a passion for understanding brain science across diverse cultures, Dr. Bhakta is focused on the application of psychology to complex global problems. Both are incredible assets to have on our team with the mission of training the osteopathic physician of the future."

With the goal of opening for the 2022 academic year, the proposed KHSC-KansasCOM is currently working through the accreditation process. The school is currently under construction, remodeling 116,000 square feet of the historic building at 217 N. Douglas, to include state-of-the-art technology and learning spaces, an osteopathic skills training center, standardized patient teaching rooms, large lecture halls, small group study rooms, a virtual anatomy lab, and much more.

About Kansas Health Science Center:
Kansas Health Science Center is a nonprofit organization committed to training well-prepared physicians and health care leaders who will positively contribute to the overall well-being of our communities. With the goal of opening the proposed Kansas Health Science Center - Kansas College of Osteopathic Medicine in 2022, KHSC strives to positively impact the health landscape in Wichita and the state of Kansas through directly addressing the disparity in access to healthcare. Learn more at kansashsc.org.

MEDIA CONTACT:
Carrie Lindeman
316-393-1076
carrie@lindemancollective.com

Cision
View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/kansas-health-science-center-hires-director-of-simulation-associate-professor--director-of-clinical-and-health-outcomes-research-301357211.html

SOURCE TCS Education System


© PRNewswire 2021
