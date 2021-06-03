Kansas Manufacturing Solutions and BioKansas Partner to Help Kansas Biomanufacturers Prosper

Kansas Manufacturing Solutions and BioKansas announce their new partnership promoting Kansas’ biomanufacturers. This partnership will focus on providing services to biomanufacturers through business development and education that leads to production improvement and advanced manufacturing to increase their competitive advantage.

Kansas Manufacturing Solutions (KMS), a trusted advisor to Kansas manufacturers, and BioKansas, a non-profit organization dedicated to supporting and growing Kansas’ bioscience ecosystem, are pleased to announce their new partnership to increase the prosperity of Kansas companies engaged in biomanufacturing.

This partnership comes after a year of working closely together to overcome the unique challenges presented during the COVID-19 pandemic. Through this extended partnership, KMS and BioKansas aim to ensure that Kansas biomanufacturers are well positioned to increase productivity and integrate advanced manufacturing technologies to compete in the growing bioscience marketplace.

”We’re looking forward to raising awareness within the bioscience community of the many resources available to the producers of commercially important biomaterials and biomolecules for use in medicines, innovative food and beverage products, medical devices, and materials that they may not be taking advantage of,” said Danica Rome, Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at KMS.

Working with BioKansas over the last year has revealed the exceptional power of merging the expertise of KMS in manufacturing and BioKansas in the biosciences to grow and support a rapidly growing industry sector. Partnerships with industry specific experts, such as this one with BioKansas, is one method KMS uses to reach a broader variety of manufacturing industries and promote Kansas manufacturers more efficiently. The partnership allows the partners to strategically and rapidly expand the state’s biomanufacturing industry.

As part of this partnership, BioKansas will expand their programing to include an annual career expo for biomanufacturers to recruit talent, monthly business focused virtual seminars to support leadership at biomanufacturing companies, and professional development webinars for working professionals and the developing workforce so they can excel within their positions as skilled biomanufacturing employees.

“We’re eager to expand upon our incredible partnership with KMS. Together, we can be bolder and more ambitious, allowing us to rapidly scale supports and services for the biomanufacturing community. Given the global demand for biomanufacturing services, expertise, and capacity, this partnership will give our state a distinct competitive advantage to grow the rapidly expanding industry,” said Sonia Hall, President and CEO of BioKansas.

About Kansas Manufacturing Solutions:

Kansas Manufacturing Solutions is a Kansas statewide manufacturing assistance center partially funded by the NIST Manufacturing Extension Partnership (MEP). Kansas Manufacturing Solutions grows Kansas manufacturing by delivering solutions to small and medium sized manufacturers and is the only advisor focused on this industry in Kansas with value driven results. Learn more at our website.

About BioKansas: BioKansas is a non-profit organization whose mission is to lead the effort of supporting and growing Kansas’ bioscience ecosystem including bioscience research, commercialization, training, and business development. Through organizational and collaborative efforts they provide meaningful content, connections, and advocacy to advance the state’s bioscience industry. Learn more at www.biokansas.org.

