Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. News
News
All NewsCompaniesIndexesCurrency / ForexCommoditiesCryptocurrenciesETFInterest RatesEconomyThemesSectors 

Kansas oil spill leaked 14,000 barrels - official

12/10/2022 | 02:30am EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

STORY: Emergency workers in Kansas are working through the weekend to clean up the largest U.S. crude oil spill in nearly a decade - which shut a Keystone pipeline on Wednesday.

More than 14,000 barrels of crude oil had spilled into Mill Creek, in Washington County.

Investigators are finding out what caused the leak.

Local authorities say the spill had not threatened local water supply or forced local residents to evacuate.

But workers have quickly set up a containment area to restrict oil from flowing downstream.

A drone video showed the ground near the oil spill blackened.

Canada-based TC Energy, which operates the pipeline, says it will remain on site to help with clean-up efforts.

If the Environmental Protection Agency finds TC liable for the spill, the company would be responsible for the cost of cleanup and repairing any harm to the environment, as well as potential civil and criminal penalties.

This is the third spill of several thousand barrels of crude on the Keystone pipeline since it opened in 2010.

A previous Keystone spill had caused the pipeline to remain shut for about two weeks.

A lengthy shutdown of the pipeline could lead to Canadian crude getting bottlenecked, although price reaction on crude was muted on Friday.


© Reuters 2022
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BRENT OIL 0.24% 76.63 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
S&P GSCI CRUDE OIL INDEX -1.30% 389.8607 Real-time Quote.-3.38%
TC ENERGY CORPORATION -0.43% 57.74 Delayed Quote.-1.85%
WTI -0.79% 71.473 Delayed Quote.-3.72%
Latest news "Economy"
04:06aTaiwan pledges deeper Japan security cooperation as senior lawmaker visits
RE
03:52aChina's Xi calls for oil trade in yuan at Gulf summit
RE
03:46aExclusive-IMF and Ghana expected to reach staff-level agreement by Tuesday - sources
RE
03:44aUN secretary-general calls on Nigeria to investigate report of forced abortions
RE
03:40aWest Africa Central Bank raises main lending rate to 2.75%
RE
03:39aSouth Africa's SPAR seeking legal opinion on loan allegations
RE
03:24aBiden to announce support for African Union joining G20
RE
03:14aChina tackles medical supply snags, price gouging amid COVID fears
RE
02:36aLeonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With European Investment Bank
RE
02:30aKansas oil spill leaked 14,000 barrels - official
RE
Latest news "Economy"

MOST READ NEWS

1Australia seeks to limit gas producers' profits as prices soar
2RWE CEO: optimistic power supply will remain stable during winter
3Leonardo Says It Has Signed A Loan Agreement For 260 Million Euros With..
4China to allow German expats to use German COVID-19 vaccines
5Kari Lake files lawsuit against Arizona elections officials - Washingto..

HOT NEWS