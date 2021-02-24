Kaplan Expands Corporate Training Platform to Include Financial Modeling Through Agreement With The Marquee Group

Kaplan, Inc., one of the world’s most diversified global education organizations, today announced an agreement with The Marquee Group, a leading provider of financial modeling training, consulting, and accreditation, to expand the professional development programs offered by Kaplan Performance Academy (KPA), a world-class digital environment that hosts and coordinates custom-tailored learning, coaching, and assessments.

“This powerful alliance will greatly benefit a diverse group of professionals working across a wide range of organizations by combining The Marquee Group’s world-renowned financial modeling course with the comprehensive online capabilities of Kaplan Performance Academy,” said Andrew Perkins, Global Director of KPA. “The course will help workplace teams turn their models into powerful communication tools that lead to better, more effective decisions.”

Ian Schnoor, CFA, AFM, President and Founder of The Marquee Group, said, “Financial modeling is one of the most highly valued skills for finance and accounting professionals, enabling them to design and create a dynamic financial business model that adheres to the highest industry standards. The learning journey includes model design, logic, construction, financial concepts, and accounting treatment, as well as building a model that includes a forecast of a company’s income statement, cash flow statement, and balance sheet.”

In collaboration with The Marquee Group, KPA offers an asynchronous, interactive online course where learners acquire the skills, insights, and confidence to build flexible, accurate, and powerful financial models. There also is a premium offering that provides learners with technical mentoring sessions with subject matter experts to deepen understanding and maximize application into the workplace. KPA offers customized activities that help learners apply their skills in context to their workplace.

Experts in financial modeling since 2002, The Marquee Group has trained thousands of professionals globally at financial institutions, corporations, professional organizations, and universities.

Specializing in corporate training, Kaplan Performance Academy offers a suite of self-assessment tools, customized learning journeys, and skills coaching in a variety of modalities to create a holistic developmental experience. KPA supports individuals in their professional and career growth with personalized, one-on-one mentoring through a worldwide network of accredited subject matter experts. Kaplan’s established global footprint and learning expertise means the KPA platform can be localized where appropriate and globalized when required.

About Kaplan

Kaplan provides individuals, universities, and businesses a broad array of educational services, including higher and professional education, test preparation, language training, corporate and leadership training, and student recruitment, online enablement and other university support services. With operations in nearly 30 countries, Kaplan serves nearly 1.1 million students each year and has partnerships with 2,000-plus universities, colleges, and schools/school districts, and more than 4,000 businesses globally. Kaplan is a subsidiary of Graham Holdings Company (NYSE: GHC). For more information, please visit kaplan.com.

About The Marquee Group

The Marquee Group is a leading provider of financial modeling, valuation, data science, and other technical training programs. Since 2002, The Marquee Group has provided current and aspiring business and financial professionals with the tools they need to understand and master critical areas of financial modeling and analysis. We provide instructor‐led training seminars to financial institutions, corporations, professional organizations and universities. For many years, The Marquee Group has led the annual training programs at numerous investment banks, pension funds and commercial banks. We have taught thousands of professionals across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Australia and China.

