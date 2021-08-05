Log in
Karen Caterino Named Senior Vice President

08/05/2021 | 06:03am EDT
Alliant Public Entity bolsters pooling expertise

Alliant Insurance Services has announced Karen Caterino has joined the company as Senior Vice President, Public Entity. As a member of the Public Entity, Education & Pooling Practice, Caterino will focus on leading public entity, education and pooling business growth and development initiatives.

“Our education and pooling practice is designed to help us build deeper client relationships, while delivering excellent insurance solutions to our clients,” said Daniel Howell, Senior Executive Vice President, Alliant Public Entity. “Karen’s background in the public entity space, combined with her expertise in client advocacy and retention, make her a valuable addition to our newly formed group.”

Caterino spent many years in various business development positions in the healthcare insurance industry, providing leadership and strategic direction on sales initiatives. Prior to joining Alliant, Caterino worked at a global insurance brokerage as the Center of Excellence (COE) Leader for the western region public sector and higher education practice, where she was responsible for strategic direction. Caterino worked closely with clients to evaluate, assess and determine risk and insurance solutions.

Caterino earned a Bachelor of Arts degree in Sociology from Roanoke College and a MBA from University of Phoenix.

Based in Nevada, Caterino can be reached at (775) 830-5000 or at Karen.Caterino@alliant.com.

About Alliant Insurance Services

Alliant Insurance Services is one of the nation’s leading distributors of diversified insurance products and services. We operate through a network of specialized national platforms and local offices to offer our clients a comprehensive portfolio of solutions built on innovative thinking and personal service. The business of managing risk is getting more complex, and Alliant is meeting this complexity head-on, not with more layers of management, but with more creativity and agility. Alliant is changing the way our clients approach risk management and benefits, so they can capitalize on new opportunities to grow and protect their organizations. Visit us at alliant.com.


