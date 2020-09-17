Kargo : Appoints Chrystin Matuszek as VP of Sales

Key Hire of Industry Expert Another Milestone in Kargo’s Ongoing Momentum

Kargo, a leading AI company creating the world's first smart loading docks, today announced the appointment of Chrystin Matuszek as its Vice President of Sales, a newly-created role.

Matuszek, who has more than 15 years of experience in sales and business development, was previously the Director of OEM for the Latin America region at Rockwell Automation, the largest company in the world dedicated to industrial automation and information. She has developed a strong reputation for consistently driving year-over-year growth and has experience overseeing sales and operations in excess of $125 million in annual revenue.

“We couldn’t be more delighted to have someone of Chrystin’s professional caliber as a leader on the Kargo team,” said Sam Lurye, founder and CEO of Kargo. “As our business continues to grow, we need a fully devoted, seasoned sales leader to drive new business development and sales strategy. Chrystin’s exceptional background and track record of success makes her an ideal fit for Kargo.”

Prior to Rockwell Automation, Matuszek led remote sales and business development teams in a variety of industrial sectors (hydraulics, fluid power, electrical) that covered markets in the United States, the Caribbean, and Central America.

Matuszek said, “My job is to help build and accelerate Kargo’s aggressive growth strategy and assist its customers as they deploy new and cutting-edge artificial intelligence and machine learning solutions. I couldn’t be more excited to be joining such a high performing team at an exciting young company.”

Matuszek holds a BA in Psychology from Morehead State University and an MBA from the University of Illinois – Urbana-Champaign, with a focus on global business and digital marketing.

About Kargo

Kargo creates smart loading docks. Loading docks underpin the $10T annual global movement of goods, and are the final component of the supply chain to be automated. By developing physical and digital infrastructure, Kargo solves speed, safety, and visibility problems while building towards a smarter future.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200917005903/en/