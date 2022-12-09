Advanced search
Kari Lake files lawsuit against Arizona elections officials - Washington Post

12/09/2022 | 11:36pm EST
2022 U.S. midterm elections

(Reuters) - Defeated Republican candidate Kari Lake sued state elections officials on Friday, challenging the counting and certification of the midterm election and asking an Arizona superior court to declare her the winner, Washington Post reported on Friday.

The suit targets Lake's opponent, Governor-elect Katie Hobbs, who is currently Arizona's secretary of state, along with top officials in Maricopa County, the report said.

The report, citing a 70-page lawsuit, asks for an order "declaring that Kari Lake is the winner of the 2022 Arizona gubernatorial election," or alternatively throwing out the results and requiring Maricopa county to conduct a new election.

Lake had been expected to file the suit, which came after Arizona's election results were certified on Monday, Washington Post said.

During November, Trump-backed Lake lost the governor's race to Democrat Hobbs following which she refused to concede and continued making unconfirmed claims about election improprieties on her Twitter feed.

Lake, a former television news anchor, was one of a string of Trump-aligned Republican candidates who lost battleground state races.

(Reporting by Sneha Bhowmik in Bengaluru; Editing by Himani Sarkar)


© Reuters 2022
