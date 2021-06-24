Karl Strauss Brewing Company Welcomes Fans To Their New Brewpub Experience With A Celebratory “The Summer Of...” Campaign

SAN DIEGO, June 24, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- California brewery icon Karl Strauss Brewing Company is emerging from the Covid-19 pandemic stronger than ever with fresh additions to their beer lineup, an evolved brewpub service model, and a summer long campaign to inspire craft beer fans to celebrate togetherness and reunite with what they’ve missed during the last 15 months.



“We know the COVID-19 pandemic is far from over, but as an industry we’re starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel. Our “The Summer Of...” campaign was inspired by a desire to give our fans the opportunity to fill that space with whatever it is that they’ve missed most and are finally getting a chance to enjoy again. Whether it be sharing beers at our brewpubs, live music, or simply being together with friends and family in the backyard having a BBQ, it’s about looking forward and feeling good again.”

- Chad Heath, Vice President of Sales & Marketing, Karl Strauss Brewing Company

Encouraging fans to get out and enjoy the warm weather, Karl’s “The Summer Of...” campaign (June 24th - September 6th) will be brought to life in all accounts that feature Karl Strauss throughout California and Arizona, as well as their 7 Southern California brewpubs. Custom crowler labels, coasters, pint glasses, and more will be featured along with 4th of July flight specials and new beer releases. Each week they’ll be encouraging fans to tag them on Instagram with #SummerOfKarl showcasing what the “The Summer Of...” means to them for a chance to win a $50 gift card.

Like many in the industry, Covid-19 posed a uniquely difficult challenge that forced the company to rethink how it has traditionally operated for the past 32 years. The result? A renewed focus on their brewpubs as places for communal gathering and a celebration of their award-winning beers. This led to a transition from their full-service to counter-service, allowing fans to enjoy their spacious brewpubs and outdoor patios in a more relaxed, casual environment. Each location will also see significantly increased output at their on-site breweries for their experimental small batch beer release program.

From contests to crowlers, there’s something for longtime fans and newcomers alike to get excited about at Karl Strauss this summer.

Karl Strauss beers are available in a variety of packaging such as 16oz cans and 12oz bottles. Exact offerings near you can be found at https://www.karlstrauss.com/find-karl/ . For more information about Karl Strauss Brewing Company contact Alyssa Powers at Alyssa.Powers@karlstrauss.com

About Karl Strauss Brewing Company