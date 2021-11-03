Kasei Holdings Plc - Admission to AQSE

3 November 2021

Kasei Holdings Plc

("Kasei Holdings" or the "Company")

First day of dealings

Admission to the AQSE Growth Market

Kasei Holdings, the technology specialist investor that focuses on cryptocurrencies and blockchain technologies, is pleased to announce that dealings in its ordinary shares will commence on the AQSE Growth Market (AQSE) from 8am today, 3 November 2021.

The shares will be traded under the ticker symbol KASH. The ISIN is: GB00BN950D98; and SEDOL: BN950D9.

Company Highlights

The Company's goal is to provide investors with broad based exposure to the fast-growing ecosystem of digital assets, managed using traditional financial portfolio construction techniques. The Company also intends to invest in listed instruments, venture capital and private equity investments in the blockchain ecosystem.

The Company will leverage the Board's expertise, experience, and networks in the cryptocurrency sector and management of digital assets and decentralised finance, to drive value creation and to establish the business. The Board has a proven capability in portfolio management to achieve significant growth.



For further information please contact: