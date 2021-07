July 6 (Reuters) - KASEYA :

* RESPONDS SWIFTLY TO SOPHISTICATED CYBERATTACK, MITIGATING GLOBAL DISRUPTION TO CUSTOMERS

* ON JULY 2, AT APPROXIMATELY 2 P.M. EST, KASEYA WAS ALERTED TO A POTENTIAL ATTACK BY INTERNAL AND EXTERNAL SOURCES

* ATTACK HAD LIMITED IMPACT, WITH ONLY APPROXIMATELY 50 OF MORE THAN 35,000 KASEYA CUSTOMERS BEING BREACHED

* ATTACK WAS NEVER A THREAT NOR HAD ANY IMPACT TO CRITICAL INFRASTRUCTURE

* WITHIN AN HOUR, IN AN ABUNDANCE OF CAUTION, KASEYA IMMEDIATELY SHUT DOWN ACCESS TO SOFTWARE IN QUESTION

* ACTIVELY ENGAGED WITH VARIOUS GOVERNMENTAL AGENCIES INCLUDING THE FBI, CISA, DEPARTMENT OF HOMELAND SECURITY AND THE WHITE HOUSE

* FIREEYE MANDIANT IR, A LEADING COMPUTER INCIDENT RESPONSE FIRM, IS ALSO WORKING CLOSELY WITH KASEYA ON THE SECURITY INCIDENT

* OF ABOUT 800,000 TO 1,000,000 LOCAL AND SMALL BUSINESSES THAT ARE MANAGED BY KASEYA'S CUSTOMERS, ONLY ABOUT 800 TO 1,500 HAVE BEEN COMPROMISED

* OUT OF ITS 27 MODULES, ONLY ONE, VSA, WAS COMPROMISED

* KASEYA IT COMPLETE, CO'S COMPREHENSIVE SUITE OF PRODUCTS, WAS MINIMALLY AFFECTED BY BREACH