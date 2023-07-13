Basis Points The Bank of England's latest assessment of financial stability found U.K. major banks could withstand a sharp economic downturn, but highlighted risks stemming from the real-estate sector and leverage. Despite the upbeat assessment, the central bank described the environment as "challenging" and "highly uncertain." (Dow Jones Newswires) India's annual inflation rate rose for the first time in five months in June, after food prices accelerated. Consumer prices rose 4.81% compared with the same month a year earlier, up from an upwardly revised 4.31% on-year increase recorded in May, according to preliminary government data. (DJN) Mexican industrial production rose more than expected in May as a jump in construction activity offset a decline in factory output from the previous month. Production rose 1% from April in seasonally adjusted terms, with construction up 7.2%, mining output up 1.7% and manufacturing down 1.4%, the National Statistics Institute said. (DJN) Singapore's 2Q GDP likely rose 0.4% on year, according to the median estimate of advance data by 11 economists in a Wall Street Journal survey. (DJN) South Korea's central bank has held its policy rate steady for a fourth consecutive time amid signs that inflation is easing and growth is weakening. (DJN) The Reserve Bank of New Zealand left interest rates unchanged at its policy meeting on Wednesday but warned that policy settings will need to remain tight for some time yet. Industrial output in the eurozone was lower than expected in May, slowing from the previous month, suggesting that rising interest rates are weighing on the bloc's economy. (DJN) The U.K. economy contracted in May as industrial output slid on month, a signal that rising Bank of England interest rates are weighing on economic activity. The country's gross domestic product declined 0.1% on month in May, from a 0.2% growth in April, data from the Office for National Statistics showed Thursday. (DJN) Feedback Loop

