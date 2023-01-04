Kashkari sees Fed's target interest rate peaking at 5.4%

Jan 4 (Reuters) - The Federal Reserve should continue
hiking interest rates at its next few meetings at a minimum
until it is sure that inflation has peaked, Minneapolis Fed
President Neel Kashkari said on Wednesday, as he set out his own
forecast that the policy rate should initially pause at 5.4%.
"In my view ... it will be appropriate to continue to raise
rates at least at the next few meetings until we are confident
inflation has peaked," Kashkari said in an essay posted on the
regional Fed bank's website, even as he noted increasing
evidence price pressures appear past their worst.
The U.S. central bank, which rapidly raised interest rates
in 2022 in order to combat high inflation, is eyeing a stopping
point in its current tightening cycle in the spring of this
year. Its main policy rate currently sits in a target range of
4.25% to 4.50%.
Kashkari's forecast of 5.4% as a point at which to pause is
at the more aggressive end of Fed policymakers, although 15 of
19 of them expect the target rate to rise by either
three-quarters of a percentage point or a full percentage point
in coming months.
Kashkari, whose projections last year of where interest
rates would need to go in 2023 were the most hawkish of all Fed
policymakers, also said rates would have to be held at their
initial peak for a "reasonable" period of time to allow time for
the central bank's actions to work their way through the economy
and continue to bring inflation to heel.
He also cautioned that the road would likely be bumpy and
indicated a bias to overshooting rather than undershooting on
bringing inflation down.
"To be clear, in this phase any sign of slow progress that
keeps inflation elevated for longer will warrant, in my view,
taking the policy rate potentially much higher," Kashkari said.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell has also made plain that the central
bank expects to hold rates at a high level for an unspecified
period of time and has pushed back against expectations for rate
cuts this year.
Of course, much depends on how incoming data, in particular
on inflation and labor market strength, reinforce that view.
Despite a waning of price pressures late last year, the Fed's
preferred inflation gauge is still rising at a 5.5% annual rate,
more than twice the U.S. central bank's 2% target.
Data released later on Wednesday also showed job openings, a
closely watched indicator as a proxy for labor market shortages
and pressure on employers to give higher-than-normal wage
increases, fell only moderately in November.
Minutes of the Fed's policy meeting in December are due to
be released at 2 p.m. EST (1900 GMT) on Wednesday and could show
how deeply the rate-setters weigh the inflation battle against
other indicators of economic health such as growth and
unemployment.
For his part, Kashkari reiterated the Fed must avoid cutting
rates prematurely. "That would be a costly error, so the move to
cut rates should only be taken once we are convinced that we
have truly defeated inflation," he said.
(Reporting by Lindsay Dunsmuir; Editing by Paul Simao and
Andrea Ricci)