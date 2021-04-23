Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. News
  3. Companies
News: Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Class Action Lawsuit Against Ebix, Inc. (EBIX) and Encourages Long-Term EBIX Stockholders to Contact the Firm

04/23/2021 | 11:45pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, April 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Ebix, Inc. (“Ebix” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: EBIX) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between November 9, 2020 and February 19, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

Current Ebix stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s stock prior to November 9, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/ebix-der/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

According to the complaint, on February 19, 2021, Ebix revealed that its independent auditor, RSM US LLP (“RSM”), resigned “as a result of being unable, despite repeated inquiries, to obtain sufficient appropriate audit evidence that would allow it to evaluate the business purpose of significant unusual transactions that occurred in the fourth quarter of 2020” related to the Company’s gift card business in India. RSM had also stated that there was a material weakness related to Ebix’s failure to design controls “over the gift or prepaid card revenue transaction cycle sufficient to prevent or detect a material misstatement.” In addition, Ebix and RSM disagreed over the accounting treatment of $30 million that had been transferred into a commingled trust account of Ebix’s outside legal counsel in December 2020.

Following this disclosure, shares of Ebix’s common stock fell $20.24 per share, or nearly 40% in value, to close on February 22, 2021 at $30.50 per share.

Long-term Ebix stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the Company’s stock prior to November 9, 2020 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options. Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com. This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

CONTACT:
David Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
12:31aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. - AQST
GL
12:26aGAZPROM  : Dispute over Russian pipeline tests Biden's Europe outreach
AQ
12:18aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in Root Inc., of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline – ROOT
GL
12:15aFortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple -2-
DJ
12:15aFortnite's Mastermind Goes to Battle with Apple
DJ
12:12aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Monteverde & Associates PC Announces an Investigation of Mountain Crest Acquisition Corp. II - MCAD
PR
12:07aSHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors Emergent BioSolutions Inc. - EBS
GL
12:05aAP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12 : 04 a.m. EDT
AQ
12:02aASTRAZENECA  : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
RE
04/23SHAREHOLDER ALERT : Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors AdaptHealth Corporation - AHCO
GL
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1JOHNSON & JOHNSON : AP NEWS IN BRIEF AT 12:04 a.m. EDT
2ASTRAZENECA PLC : ASTRAZENECA : vaccines sent to Mexico from Baltimore plant safe - deputy health minister
3HONDA MOTOR CO., LTD. : HONDA MOTOR : to be Title Sponsor of the 2021 FIA Formula One Japanese Grand Prix
4THE BOEING COMPANY : BOEING : Air Force One subcontractor laying off 223 after losing job
5BANK OZK : BANK OZK : 1st Quarter 2021 Earnings Release Conference Call

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ