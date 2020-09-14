Kaskela Law LLC : Announces Investigation of Broadway Financial Corporation (BYFC) and Encourages BYFC Shareholders to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Broadway Financial Corporation ("Broadway") (Nasdaq: BYFC) on behalf of the company's shareholders.

On August 26, 2020, Broadway announced that it had entered into a merger agreement with CFBanc Corporation ("City First"). According to the announcement, in connection with the proposed transaction City First common shareholders will receive 13.626 shares of Broadway common stock for each share of City First common stock they own, resulting in Broadway stockholders owning 52.5% and City First shareholders owning 47.5% of the combined company.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the proposed transaction as structured is fair to Broadway and its stockholders, and whether Broadway stockholders are receiving all material information in connection with the proposed transaction.

Broadway shareholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at http://kaskelalaw.com/case/broadway-financial/, for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.

KASKELA LAW LLC

18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100

Newtown Square, PA 19073

(484) 258 – 1585

(888) 715 – 1740

www.kaskelalaw.com

skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.

SOURCE Kaskela Law LLC