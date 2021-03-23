Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies

News : Latest News
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Kaskela Law LLC Announces Investigation of Dentsply Sirona Inc. (XRAY) and Encourages Long-Term XRAY Stockholders to Contact the Firm

03/23/2021 | 03:00pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

PHILADELPHIA, March 23, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating Dentsply Sirona Inc. (“Dentsply” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: XRAY) on behalf of the Company’s long-term stockholders.

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against Dentsply in federal court on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s stock between February 20, 2014 and August 7, 2018. According to the complaint, during that time period Dentsply and certain of the Company’s senior executive officers engaged in a “years-long scheme” to conceal from the market the Company’s true financial and operating condition.

As further alleged in the complaint, Dentsply’s investors learned the truth about the Company’s financial condition through a series of corrective disclosures that revealed: (i) the dire impact of the inventory backlog caused by the minimum purchase requirements on the Company’s revenues, margins and earnings; (ii) that the SEC had opened an investigation into the Company’s accounting and disclosures “relating to transactions with a significant distributor of the Company”; and (iii) billion dollar impairments to the Company’s goodwill that resulted from the inventory backlog. In total, Dentsply’s stock price declined over 45% in value from its Class Period high following the disclosures about the Company’s true financial and operating condition.

The firm’s investigation seeks to determine whether the members of Dentsply’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties to Dentsply and its stockholders in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current Dentsply stockholders who purchased or acquired shares of the company’s stock prior to August 7, 2018 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/case/dentsply/, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Blvd., Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2021
Latest news "Companies"
03:25pU.S. oil companies launch on-site vaccinations as supplies rise
RE
03:24pU.S. POSTMASTER GENERAL CONFIDENT IN DECISION TO AWARD MULTI-BILLION-DOLLAR NEXT-GENERATION DELIVERY VEHICLE TO OSHKOSH -REUTERS Interview
RE
03:24pAIRBUS  : USTR's Tai highlights China, climate in talks with Japan, France, others
RE
03:24pTDb Split Corp. Announces Overnight Offering
GL
03:23pAIR CANADA  : to resume some flights to sun destinations in May
AQ
03:23pAB ZEMAITIJOS PIENAS  : Regarding the draft alternative resolution submitted to the Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders of AB Žemaitijos Pienas
AQ
03:23pSHAREHOLDER ALERT : WeissLaw LLP Reminds COHR, FLIR, CUB, and CRHM Shareholders About Its Ongoing Investigations
PR
03:22pCINEWORLD  : Disney delays 'Black Widow' debut, adds home streaming option on same day
RE
03:20pCGTN : Xi's Fujian Tour: Forestry, Healthcare, Rural Revitalization
BU
03:20pASTRAZENECA  : Ontario family docs limited to pilot call for more involvement in vaccine effort
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1Markets need a breather
2GEELY AUTOMOBILE HOLDINGS LIMITED : GEELY AUTOMOBILE : China's Geely plans new EV unit after profit fell by a ..
3ARCELORMITTAL : ARCELORMITTAL : Kepler Cheuvreux reiterates its Buy rating
4Equities, oil prices dip on concerns over Europe COVID-19 surge
5PFIZER, INC. : PFIZER : Goes It Alone to Expand Vaccine Business Beyond Covid-19 Pandemic

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ