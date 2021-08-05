Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Shareholder Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (ATVI) and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 05, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that a shareholder class action lawsuit has been filed against Activision Blizzard, Inc. (“Activision” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: ATVI) on behalf of investors who purchased shares of the Company’s common stock between August 4, 2016 and July 27, 2021, inclusive (the “Class Period”).

On July 20, 2021, California’s Department of Fair Employment and Housing filed a lawsuit against Activision alleging that female employees had been subjected to “constant sexual harassment,” while Activision’s top executives and human resources personnel not only knew about the harassment and failed to prevent it, but also retaliated against employees who complained. The lawsuit alleges violations of the Equal Pay Act and the Fair Employment and Housing Act.  

Following this news, shares of Activision’s common stock sharply declined in value, causing damage to the Company’s investors.

Activision investors are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com or online at https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/activision-blizzard-inc/, for additional information about this action and their legal rights and options.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
(888) 715 – 1740
www.kaskelalaw.com
skaskela@kaskelalaw.com


Primary Logo


