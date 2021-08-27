Log in
Kaskela Law LLC Announces Stockholder Investigation of Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. – GNOG

08/27/2021 | 08:03am EDT
PHILADELPHIA, Aug. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaskela Law LLC is investigating Golden Nugget Online Gaming, Inc. (“Golden Nugget”) (Nasdaq: GNOG) on behalf of the company’s stockholders.

On August 9, 2021, Golden Nugget announced that it would be acquired by DraftKings in an all-stock transaction. Under the terms of the proposed agreement, Golden Nugget stockholders are expected to receive a fixed ratio of 0.365 shares of DraftKings’ common stock for each share of GNOG common stock they hold.

The investigation seeks to determine whether Golden Nugget’s board of directors breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the proposed transaction, and whether Golden Nugget’s stockholders will be receiving sufficient consideration for their GNOG shares.

Golden Nugget stockholders are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.) at (484) 258 – 1585, or by email at skaskela@kaskelalaw.com, to discuss this investigation and their legal rights and options. Stockholders may also visit https://kaskelalaw.com/cases/golden-nugget-online-gaming-inc/ for additional information.

Kaskela Law LLC exclusively represents investors in securities fraud, corporate governance, and merger & acquisition litigation. For additional information about Kaskela Law LLC please visit www.kaskelalaw.com.

CONTACT:

D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq.
KASKELA LAW LLC
18 Campus Boulevard, Suite 100
Newtown Square, PA 19073
(484) 258 – 1585
www.kaskelalaw.com

This notice may constitute attorney advertising in certain jurisdictions.


