Katara Hospitality and Accor Announce the Launch of Maison Delano Brand, First Property To Open in Paris

NEW YORK, Feb. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Katara Hospitality, a leading global hotel owner, developer and operator based in Qatar, today announced a new partnership with Accor, a world-leading hospitality group for an exciting new evolution of the iconic Delano brand, Maison Delano planned to open in 2022.

Andrew Humphries, Acting Chief Executive Officer of Katara Hospitality said: "We are delighted to have come to this strategic partnership with Accor by adding Maison Delano to our collection of hotels. We believe this collaboration will add operational strength and build on the foundations of our successful portfolio; Katara Hospitality's vision is to build a hand-picked selection of leading hotels in key destinations around the world. Maison Delano is the ideal opportunity to grow our footprint in this vibrant and exciting market."

Gaurav Bhushan, CEO of Accor's Lifestyle Brands said, "Maison Delano Paris marks the evolution of the Delano brand, bringing a luxurious experience to the center of the world's most exciting cities. We couldn't be prouder to launch this concept with our partners at Katara Hospitality."

Delano's well-earned reputation as the ultimate luxury lifestyle destination which was launched in Miami with first-class service and customized guest experiences will now be replicated in major global urban city centers.

Maison Delano will boast a new F&B concept by world renowned chef Dani Garcia which will provide guests with an oasis in the center of bustling cities and feature unparalleled accommodations, cuisine and mixology experiences.

As the first addition to the Delano brand, Maison Delano Paris is destined to be a jewel in the crown of Accor's lifestyle portfolio and will set the standard for future expansion. Located in the heart of the prestigious 8th Arrondissement in an 18th century mansion at 4 Rue d'Anjou, just steps away from the famous Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, the hotel will boast 56 extraordinary rooms and suites, a vibrant restaurant and bar nestled in the mansion's historical courtyard.

Over the course of the next year, the hotel will be renovated and updated to provide guests with a luxurious and chic aesthetic encompassing a lush entrance, a glorious courtyard, and light and relaxing guestrooms. Consistent with the Delano legacy, the focus will be on superior service in a lifestyle setting, providing guests exceptional dining options, expert mixology and an immersive spa experience.

About Katara Hospitality

Katara Hospitality is a global hotel owner, developer and operator, based in Qatar. With 50 years' experience in the industry, Katara Hospitality actively pursues its strategic expansion plans by investing in peerless hotels in Qatar while growing its collection of iconic properties in key international markets. Katara Hospitality's portfolio has grown to include 42 owned and / or managed hotels and the company is now focused on achieving its target of 60 hotels in its portfolio by 2030. As the country's flagship hospitality organisation, Katara Hospitality supports Qatar's long-term economic vision.

Katara Hospitality currently owns properties spread across four continents in Qatar, Egypt, Morocco, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Switzerland, The Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand and United States of America. While it partners with some of the finest hotel management companies, Katara Hospitality operates owned and non-owned hotels through its standalone operating arm, Bürgenstock Selection and Murwab Hotel Group.

Katara Hospitality has gained global recognition for its contributions to the Qatari and international hospitality landscape, through numerous prestigious accolades from the industry.

About Accor

Accor is a world-leading augmented hospitality group offering unique experiences in 5,000 hotels and residences across 110 destinations. The Group has been acquiring hospitality expertise for more than 50 years, resulting in an unrivalled portfolio of brands, from luxury to economy, supported by one of the most attractive loyalty programs in the world. Beyond accommodation, Accor enables new ways to live, work, and play, by blending food and beverage with nightlife, wellbeing, and co-working. It also offers digital solutions that maximize distribution, optimize hotel operations and enhance the customer experience. Accor is deeply committed to sustainable value creation and plays an active role in giving back to planet and community via its Planet 21 – Acting Here program and the Accor Solidarity endowment fund, which gives disadvantaged groups access to employment through professional training. Accor SA is publicly listed on the Euronext Paris Stock Exchange (ISIN code FR0000120404) and on the OTC Market (Ticker: ACRFY) in the United States. For more information visit accor.com or become a fan and follow us on Twitter and Facebook.

